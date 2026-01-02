It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

5 hours ago

Though we’ve already had the likes of Spotify, TikTok, and Instagram, Letterboxd Wrapped 2025 is now finally here. Get ready to have your film taste dragged through the mud on Twitter.

Wrapped has become an annual event, with just about every major company getting involved. Spotify was obviously the first, but we’ve since had annual reviews from brands such as Hinge, Life360, Twitter, and NYT Games. Basically, if you can download it on the App Store, you can proboably look at your data from the year.

With films coming out right through until the end of the year, with Avatar: Fire and Ash and The Housemaid released in December, Letterboxd is one of the final companies to drop its wrapped feature. It’s a little different to other iterations, so here’s what you need to do.

my letterboxd wrapped if anyone cares :3 pic.twitter.com/nZbldegWdB — ivie 🇵🇸 (@twilightcgibabe) January 1, 2026

Letterboxd Wrapped 2025 will be in your emails

Letterboxd’s Year in Review, which most people just call Letterboxd Wrapped, drops on January 2, two days after 2025 came to a conclusion. There will be a bigger release on January 12, but that’s for the entire Letterboxd community.

Unlike other platforms, which offer you the data upon loading up the app, Letterboxd sends it to your registered email address. People seem to be getting their data sporadically, so just be patient if Letterboxd hasn’t slipped into your DMs just yet. There’s one simple caveat for the feature: You must have logged ten films on Letterboxd throughout 2025.

As per Letterboxd’s FAQ, you’ll be able to see how many films you logged, how many you reviewed, and how many hours you’ve spent glued to the cinema screen this year. They’ll also be sections on your most watched actor, your most watched director, your most watched week, and the day of the week you watched films the most.

If your Letterboxd Wrapped looks wrong, this might be the fix

Every time you watch and rate a film, it contributes to that film’s overall success. Unfortunately, there’s a big difference between watched and logged, and the latter is what you’ll see on your Letterboxd Wrapped 2025.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to convert the films you’ve mislabeled as watched:

Export your data via the Settings page on our website Open your ratings.csv (or watched.csv) file and rename the ‘Date’ column to ‘Watched Date’ Import the modified file to your account via the Import screen, verify the titles and entry dates, and confirm the import

