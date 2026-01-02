The Tab
It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

Get ready for the judgement

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Though we’ve already had the likes of Spotify, TikTok, and Instagram, Letterboxd Wrapped 2025 is now finally here. Get ready to have your film taste dragged through the mud on Twitter.

Wrapped has become an annual event, with just about every major company getting involved. Spotify was obviously the first, but we’ve since had annual reviews from brands such as Hinge, Life360, Twitter, and NYT Games. Basically, if you can download it on the App Store, you can proboably look at your data from the year.

With films coming out right through until the end of the year, with Avatar: Fire and Ash and The Housemaid released in December, Letterboxd is one of the final companies to drop its wrapped feature. It’s a little different to other iterations, so here’s what you need to do.

Letterboxd Wrapped 2025 will be in your emails

Letterboxd’s Year in Review, which most people just call Letterboxd Wrapped, drops on January 2, two days after 2025 came to a conclusion. There will be a bigger release on January 12, but that’s for the entire Letterboxd community.

Unlike other platforms, which offer you the data upon loading up the app, Letterboxd sends it to your registered email address. People seem to be getting their data sporadically, so just be patient if Letterboxd hasn’t slipped into your DMs just yet. There’s one simple caveat for the feature: You must have logged ten films on Letterboxd throughout 2025.

As per Letterboxd’s FAQ, you’ll be able to see how many films you logged, how many you reviewed, and how many hours you’ve spent glued to the cinema screen this year. They’ll also be sections on your most watched actor, your most watched director, your most watched week, and the day of the week you watched films the most.

If your Letterboxd Wrapped looks wrong, this might be the fix

Every time you watch and rate a film, it contributes to that film’s overall success. Unfortunately, there’s a big difference between watched and logged, and the latter is what you’ll see on your Letterboxd Wrapped 2025.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to convert the films you’ve mislabeled as watched:

  1.  Export your data via the Settings page on our website
  2. Open your ratings.csv (or watched.csv) file and rename the ‘Date’ column to ‘Watched Date’
  3. Import the modified file to your account via the Import screen, verify the titles and entry dates, and confirm the import

Featured image credit: Twitter

Kieran Galpin | Trends
lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

