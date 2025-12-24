How to get your Hinge Wrapped 2025, to see how many people you’ve actually ghosted
I don’t think I want to look
It is that time of year again, when Spotify Wrapped tells us we’re in the top 1 per cent of Taylor Swift listeners and Duolingo shames us for not learning Spanish. But if you thought you’d escaped the annual digital roast, think again: Hinge Wrapped is officially back.
Prepare yourself to see your dating life laid out in cold, hard data. It’s the only time of year where you can see exactly how many people you’ve liked, how many times you’ve been left on read, and, perhaps most painfully, your most-used emojis (we already know it’s the glass of wine and the crying face).
It’s basically a performance review for your love life, and let’s be honest, we’re all getting a “needs improvement”. Ready to see how many people you actually skipped? Here is exactly how to do it.
How to get your Hinge Wrapped
Before you get started, it’s important to know that this isn’t an official in-app feature like Spotify. It’s a fan-made website, which means you have to do a little bit of “admin” to get your stats.
- Step 1: Request your data. Hinge doesn’t just hand this over; you have to ask for it. Open Hinge and head to your profile. Tap settings (the gear icon). Scroll right to the bottom to the legal section. Tap download my data and follow the prompts to confirm.
- Step 2: Now, you wait. Hinge usually takes 24 to 48 hours to compile your data. They will send you an email notification when it’s ready. Once you get that email, go back to the same spot in your settings and download the zip file to your phone or computer.
- Step 3: Now for the fun part. You need to take that zip file and upload it to a third-party generator. Go to a site like hinge-wrapped.vercel.app or https://hinge.vantezzen.io/, and upload your zip file. The site will process your data and spit out a slide deck of your year.
Once it’s loaded, you’ll be able to see how many people you liked vs. how many liked you back, your average conversation length, and what you’re actually sending people at 11.pm on a Sunday. You’ll also be able to see your word clouds, aka the most common words used in your prompts and chats.
Sounds like a perfect Christmas activity!
