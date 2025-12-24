The Tab

How to get your Hinge Wrapped 2025, to see how many people you’ve actually ghosted

I don’t think I want to look

Hebe Hancock | Trends

It is that time of year again, when Spotify Wrapped tells us we’re in the top 1 per cent of Taylor Swift listeners and Duolingo shames us for not learning Spanish. But if you thought you’d escaped the annual digital roast, think again: Hinge Wrapped is officially back.

Prepare yourself to see your dating life laid out in cold, hard data. It’s the only time of year where you can see exactly how many people you’ve liked, how many times you’ve been left on read, and, perhaps most painfully, your most-used emojis (we already know it’s the glass of wine and the crying face).

It’s basically a performance review for your love life, and let’s be honest, we’re all getting a “needs improvement”. Ready to see how many people you actually skipped? Here is exactly how to do it.

How to get your Hinge Wrapped

Before you get started, it’s important to know that this isn’t an official in-app feature like Spotify. It’s a fan-made website, which means you have to do a little bit of “admin” to get your stats.

Once it’s loaded, you’ll be able to see how many people you liked vs. how many liked you back, your average conversation length, and what you’re actually sending people at 11.pm on a Sunday. You’ll also be able to see your word clouds, aka the most common words used in your prompts and chats.

Sounds like a perfect Christmas activity!

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

