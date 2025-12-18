NYT Games has launched a Wrapped for Wordle and its other games, here’s how to do it

3 hours ago

New York Times Games has just launched its version of Wrapped, which allows you to see your year in gaming statistics, including those all important breakdowns of your Wordle.

It’s basically the same as Spotify Wrapped, and shows you all about Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and Strands with fun and colourful graphics. The “Year in Games” goes through everything you got up to in 2025. This is the first time NYT Games has rolled out a feature like this, so you’re probably wondering all about it.

How to see your New York Times Games Wrapped, including your Wordle stats

In the New York Times Games Wrapped, you can see stats such as your most played game, how many days you spent on the app, the average amount of guesses you spent on Wordle, your longest streak on Strands, and your most guessed category on Connections.

There are a bunch of awards you can be given, too. They really break down your habits. Are you getting the award for “Morning Solver”? Or are you a “Night Owl”? There are also insights into how your game play compares with other users, so you get a wider look at how you compare to everyone else.

At the end of Spotify Wrapped you get a cute message from your favourite artist, and NYT Games Wrapped has followed this trend. Some users will get a message from their favourite game editors, celebrating the past year.

It’s really easy to get. The Year in Games review is very simply available on the iOS and Android apps for The New York Times. But, if you prefer it, the publication has set up a dedicated mobile web page. If you prefer your stats on the big screen the webpage can be done on desktop, it just recommends that it looks better on mobile. All you do is scan the QR code, and you’re good to go.

