The Tab
Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s Wrapped season across every single piece of social media or software you use, and things you didn’t even know you needed to be Wrapped have been Wrapped for you. This time, it’s the turn of Fortnite Wrapped, and it’s the perfect way to see how much you battled it out on the Fortnite island over 2025. My numbers are high which is making me cringe a bit but I’m obsessed with stats so I have to deal with it. The game doesn’t actually tell you your stats directly, but thankfully there’s a great third party software that lets you see all your stats in amazing detail. Here’s how you can get your Fortnite Wrapped for 2025 and brag about it to your mates. Or get roasted. Ball’s in your court.

Here’s how to find your Fortnite Wrapped 2025

So firstly you need to get over to Fortnite GG. This is a really good site in general for tracking the cosmetics that have been leaked, where people rank cosmetics in general and also for seeing what’s in the shop and how long skins have not been in the shop for. At the end of the year, you can go on the stats tab at the top and then should be able to click on a 2025 Wrapped bit, which lets you break down your Fortnite results for the year.

As you can see, you get a really nice graphic of the key data. It tells you how many levels you gained across the full year when all your season progress is added together. I also love how it shows you the full break down of how much time you spent with each chapter. Although it’s confusing to me how I did more time on The Simpsons when it was only a month than Shock N Awesome which was my highest level in the entire Chapter.

You can also see a breakdown of your hours and win rate and eliminations.

Screenshot

If you scroll through too you can also see how your data stacks up to the Fortnite median which can be a very humbling of brag worthy success depending on how good you are.

Harrison Brocklehurst

Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re going back on forth on socials

Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

Ellissa Bain

I think it’s for real this time

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

Nicki Minaj Trump

Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

Harrison Brocklehurst

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Hebe Hancock

Here’s the truth

Fortnite Wrapped 2025

How to find your Fortnite Wrapped and see exactly how many hours you battled it out

Harrison Brocklehurst

The shame of it revealing my win rate

Petrifying ‘Nuke Map’ allows you to actually see if you’d survive a nuclear blast near you

Hayley Soen

You can select a location, and then watch the fallout

Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are some really cool features

Here’s what’s actually going on with Outdoor Boys’ Luke Nichols and the Mormon church

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card

Bonnie Blue

Police reveal the exact video Bonnie Blue was filming when she got arrested, and it’s minging

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions

