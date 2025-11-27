The Tab
Kill Bill fortnite

It’s confusing, but here’s what’s going on with a brand new Kill Bill scene debuting in Fortnite

Quentin Tarantino’s written the script and Uma Thurman is voicing The Bride in game!!!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Gaming

I am a Kill Bill superman – it’s my favourite film of all time. I have also played Fortnite pretty much every day for seven years. As you can imagine, the news that Kill Bill and Fortnite were uniting, with Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman fully involved, was nothing short of an apocalypse for me. It’s all lined up with The Whole Bloody Affair coming to cinemas again with both volumes of Kill Bill played in its entirety as well as the news the film was gonna have another animated sequence in it that we’ve never seen before. But that animated sequence is directly linked to Fortnite and will premiere this weekend – it’s confusing, but here is what actually is happening with Kill Bill and Fortnite.

It’s so much more than just new skins – but thankfully we’re getting them too.

Here’s what’s actually happening THIS WEEKEND

Fortnite is about to boot off its big Chapter 7 launch, which contains The Bride, Beatrix Kiddo, Uma Thurman’s iconic character from Kill Bill in the Battle Pass. There will also be the inclusion of Yuki Yubari who is the sister of Gogo Yubari – the iconic antagonist from Kill Bill Vol one in the school girl outfit who is one of O-Ren Ishii’s chief lieutenants. As Kill Bill is obviously all about revenge, the Yuki inclusion is being dubbed The Lost Chapter and is about her heading to America to hunt down Beatrix for killing her sister.

From the outfit we see Beatrix in, it’s assuming this happens just after she kills Vivica Green in the Kill Bill timeline. This plot comes from a lost scene of the movie that Quentin Tarantino never put to screen before but the script had previously circulated online.

The Lost Chapter will premiere in Fortnite this weekend on November 30th, but then if you go and see Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair in the cinema it will be on the big screen too! Which is quite wild, because the whole thing was animated alongside Epic Games and seemingly features characters like Peely popping up.

You will of course also be able to get Kill Bill cosmetics in game – and if you log in to Fortnite between the 27th (today) and the 30th you can get the Yuki skin for free. Which is wow, of course. Obviously The Bride will be in the Battle Pass for Chapter 7 Season 1 – but Gogo Yubari is also coming to the Item Shop. If you’re in the US though and you buy a ticket to The Whole Bloody Affair you can get her for free! Whew. I think that’s everything.

As you can tell, I’m mega excited. Mostly because this is the fusion of two of my fave things, but also because Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman being so involved in the Fortnite Kill Bill collab gives me major hope that a Kill Bill vol 3 isn’t that far fetched to be hopeful for.

