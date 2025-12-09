‘Strange’ new film Ella McCay is going viral so here’s why it’s getting dragged and clowned

6 seconds ago

Film Twitter have all united to do one thing: Drag Ella McCay. What the hell is Ella McCay I hear you cry? I too had the same perplexing question because I can see loads of memes and dragging of it online but never heard of it in my life. At first glance at the weird poster which sees Emma Mackey as Ella McCay who is a fictional politician in an unnamed American state in 2008 just as Obama’s administration takes power. It’s got an all star cast featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson and Ayo Edibiri and yet all I can see online is this film getting clowned and dragged. So what on earth is going on and why is Ella McCay becoming a massive meme with a stupid #EllaMcCayChallenge!?

The film is getting dragged for being bad, first of all

Despite the fact it’s directed by the man behind Terms of Endearment and a co-creator of The Simpsons – Ella McCay is getting slated for being a bit weird, bizarre and just plain bad. It’s not fully out yet but one critic said on Twitter in his review “Ella McCay is baffling. Not a single character resembles or talks like an actual human being – it’s like it was written by someone who’s never had a real conversation. Incomprehensible filmmaking on every level: unfunny, overwritten, botched drama. One of the year’s worst films.”

Now all film nerds who’ve gone to the cinema have made a habit of copying the weird poster where Ella McCay is sort of grabbing her shoe. It’s a bizarre image to lead your marketing, but it’s making me LAUGH.

Happy Ella McCay season pic.twitter.com/M9rh4qePPa — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 7, 2025

This absolute piss take of an edit is also hilarious and the concept of people finding Ella McCay “exhilarating” is sending me into oblivion.

beautiful new poster for Ella McCay pic.twitter.com/S6M8kf4oMN — Chris Supreme (@AlsikkanTV) December 9, 2025

I am no joke literally dying to do the Ella McCay challenge however, as a matter of urgency.

People are also rinsing the plot which is like, politician struggles to juggle family and job. I think that’s sort of it. One sarcastic tweet reads “I just don’t see how Ella McCay can be the governor of a state if she can’t even manage her own family. But I’m willing to find out if she has a surprising inner strength.” Funny.

There’s also another one saying “They’re adding Ella McCay into Fortnite” which made me laugh – I hope the meme never dies.

