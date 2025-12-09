The Tab
Ella McCay meme

‘Strange’ new film Ella McCay is going viral so here’s why it’s getting dragged and clowned

Can’t wait to do the #EllaMcCayChallenge!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Film Twitter have all united to do one thing: Drag Ella McCay. What the hell is Ella McCay I hear you cry? I too had the same perplexing question because I can see loads of memes and dragging of it online but never heard of it in my life. At first glance at the weird poster which sees Emma Mackey as Ella McCay who is a fictional politician in an unnamed American state in 2008 just as Obama’s administration takes power. It’s got an all star cast featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson and Ayo Edibiri and yet all I can see online is this film getting clowned and dragged. So what on earth is going on and why is Ella McCay becoming a massive meme with a stupid #EllaMcCayChallenge!?

The film is getting dragged for being bad, first of all 

Despite the fact it’s directed by the man behind Terms of Endearment and a co-creator of The Simpsons – Ella McCay is getting slated for being a bit weird, bizarre and just plain bad. It’s not fully out yet but one critic said on Twitter in his review “Ella McCay is baffling. Not a single character resembles or talks like an actual human being – it’s like it was written by someone who’s never had a real conversation. Incomprehensible filmmaking on every level: unfunny, overwritten, botched drama. One of the year’s worst films.”

Now all film nerds who’ve gone to the cinema have made a habit of copying the weird poster where Ella McCay is sort of grabbing her shoe. It’s a bizarre image to lead your marketing, but it’s making me LAUGH.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

This absolute piss take of an edit is also hilarious and the concept of people finding Ella McCay “exhilarating” is sending me into oblivion.

I am no joke literally dying to do the Ella McCay challenge however, as a matter of urgency.

People are also rinsing the plot which is like, politician struggles to juggle family and job. I think that’s sort of it. One sarcastic tweet reads “I just don’t see how Ella McCay can be the governor of a state if she can’t even manage her own family. But I’m willing to find out if she has a surprising inner strength.” Funny.

There’s also another one saying “They’re adding Ella McCay into Fortnite” which made me laugh – I hope the meme never dies.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Film Meme twitter
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Latest
Ella McCay meme

‘Strange’ new film Ella McCay is going viral so here’s why it’s getting dragged and clowned

Harrison Brocklehurst

Can’t wait to do the #EllaMcCayChallenge!

Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

Alexis Walker

Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…

Tragically chilling message man sent girlfriend after ‘leaving her to freeze to death’ on mountain

Hayley Soen

He’s been charged with manslaughter over her death

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ella McCay meme

‘Strange’ new film Ella McCay is going viral so here’s why it’s getting dragged and clowned

Harrison Brocklehurst

Can’t wait to do the #EllaMcCayChallenge!

Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

Alexis Walker

Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…

Tragically chilling message man sent girlfriend after ‘leaving her to freeze to death’ on mountain

Hayley Soen

He’s been charged with manslaughter over her death

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty