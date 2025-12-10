Right, what on earth is happening with Nicki Minaj becoming a Trump supporter

She’s been slowly supporting his party for weeks and she’s now followed him on Twitter

Nicki Minaj fans are in absolute crisis right now after their lord and saviour Nicki Minaj has decided to pivot full Trump fan. It’s a hard pill to swallow for many of us who not too long ago remember how much Nicki would put herself out there for us queer people – she was great as a guest judge on Drag Race! That Nicki feels long gone, with her social media rants getting increasingly jarring and her recent pivot to supporting MAGA politicians and generally just Trump. With the news she’s now followed Trump on Twitter / X – here’s why everyone is agog at the Nicki Minaj political pivot.

Where did all this start?

Nicki Minaj spoke out on the plight of Nigerian Christians at the United Nations, where she was working with the Republicans and thanked Donald Trump personally in her post. She then has proceeded to share stuff from the MAGA team on social media. She has shared videos of Donald Trump dancing saying “mood”.

She also has shared some weird videos from Republican end of Twitter which has resulted in fans replying to her declaring how hard it is to defend her right now when she does this.

Nicki Minaj has followed Donald Trump on X/Twitter. pic.twitter.com/0Bdy5t3TLy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 10, 2025

The icing on the cake of course though has been that she has now followed President Donald Trump on Twitter / X. She has been allegedly unfollowed by Sabrina Carpenter during all this – who has majorly called out Trump’s administration for the propaganda videos and anti immigration content they’ve been publishing using her music.

It’s obviously not the first time Nicki Minaj has been in political controversy. Her reaction to Covid was a dark time for us all and she was quite anti vax during that period which was a slog. She’s also endlessly been in very bitter feuds on social media recently where she comes off suitably incoherent and all in all – it’s just a bad time for Nicki.

It’s no wonder so many of her fans right now are even tweeting that her career is “over.”

