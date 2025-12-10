Leeds student’s family call for police probe into her death after buying poison online

Grace Nevens’ family are challenging the police’s decision not to investigate the supplier

3 hours ago

The family of a “kind” former University of Leeds student have called for a police investigation after she died following the ingestion of poison bought online.

Solicitors representing Grace Nevens’ family have questioned the police’s decision not to investigate the supplier, believing it is “likely” the person selling the poison would have inferred Grace intended to use it to end her life.

The 22-year-old, from Morpeth, Northumberland, died in November 2024 in hospital in Cramlington, having previously visited an online suicide forum, the BBC reports.

At a pre-inquest review, the Northumberland coroner said Northumbria Police had confirmed that no investigation was ongoing into the former student’s death; however, solicitors are taking action to have this decision reviewed.

Andrew Hetherington, the Northumberland coroner, said he was aware of investigations into a Canadian and a Ukrainian who are alleged to have supplied poison to users of a suicide forum.

The coroner said he had spoken to the National Crime Agency about the case.

Alison Seaman, instructed by Leigh Day solicitors to represent Grace’s family, told the Northumberland coroner they wanted to contest the police’s decision not to investigate the supplier.

Alison said it “was difficult to understand” why there was no investigation when there was evidence that Grace had bought poison online.

“She was someone who was suffering from a crisis in her mental health. There’s no rationale, there’s no explanation, that’s what is missing for the family,” she added.

Before the 22-year-old’s death, the solicitor said Grace was being treated with medication and it was expected that she would recover.

Grace graduated from the University of Leeds with a first in psychology and was a member of the Athletics Society. She also volunteered for the mental-health charity Mind in her free time.

Caitlin Minns, also a member of the Athletics Society and one of Grace’s close friends, organised a charity run for the former student last year. Participants ran 22 kilometres in 22 hours to honour the 22 years Grace was alive. At the time, Caitlin set up a Just Giving page, with all donations going to Mind. The society exceeded its initial target of £200, going on to raise over £25,000 for the charity.

Speaking to The Leeds Tab about Grace, Caitlin said: “She was so giving and if she could help anyone in any way she would. I think everyone in athletics would agree that she was one of the kindest, most genuine people we’ve ever met.”

Grace’s parents, Neil and Sharon, and sister Lucy were at the hearing.

Andrew said that if there was a police inquiry, the inquest would have to be adjourned.

He set a provisional inquest date for 5th and 6th March.

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, support is available at the following places.

University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here.

Leeds Beckett students can find support here.

Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If your life is at imminent risk, call 999 for immediate help.