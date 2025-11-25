‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

4 hours ago

University of Leeds Boxing Society has been accused of joking about domestic abuse after a student made a comment implying women sometimes “deserve” to be punched.

A video posted on both Leeds Freestyle Dance Society and Leeds Boxing Soc’s social media pages showed two members of each society “marrying” one another during a social, with a third student dressed as an officiant at the ceremony. The video is captioned: “POV you join a society and next thing you know you’re getting married to a stranger.”

The additional student, acting as the officiant, says to the “groom”: “Do you promise to pull your punches, even when [the bride] may deserve it?”

The remark is met with a combination of cheers and boos.

After The Leeds Tab contacted both societies for comment, the videos were removed from social media.

A spokesperson for Leeds Freestyle Dance Society said they don’t condone the comment and had no part in writing the “vows”. They added that they are grateful for the student who came forward to raise the issue, citing the importance of bringing the topic of domestic abuse to light.

A spokesperson for Leeds University Union, speaking on behalf of Leeds Men’s Boxing Society, said the comment was “misjudged and unacceptable”, but that the society has learnt from the incident and it remains an inclusive space for all.

Some of the comments on TikTok, responding to the video, said: “Domestic abuse isn’t funny” and “Sack the vicar”.

One student posted on LeedsFess, a popular Facebook group at Leeds University, saying: “#leedsfess31128 Men’s mental health month apparently means it’s ok for one certain sports societies to make a joke about hitting women, and then go and put it on their socials…”

Billy, a student at the University of Leeds whose name has been changed, told The Leeds Tab she finds it disappointing that domestic abuse can be downplayed to the point of becoming humorous, believing such jokes contribute to a normalisation of sexism.

Billy said: “I was particularly disappointed in this joke since I know someone who experienced domestic violence and have seen how it affects victims for life, but some immature young people still think it’s okay to joke about.

“You would never see (at least I hope not) a society that mainly consists of women joking about men [dying by] suicide during Men’s Mental Health Month, so why is joking about domestic violence okay?”

The student believes jokes such as the one made by the society “normalise misogynistic attitudes and present them as ‘okay'”.

Billy claimed she had been on the receiving end of sexist comments made by other members of the Boxing Society before. She alleged that on one night out, a male student told her: “This is why women deserve to get punched”.

“I think it just goes to show how deep-rooted sexism is nowadays. It’s so blatant that some people don’t even realise it’s bad,” Billy added.

The student said she’s unsure whether the culture is unique to the Boxing Society, but claimed she’s never personally been subjected to sexist comments by other societies, and doesn’t know anyone else who has.

Not all Leeds students believe the joke should be perceived as offensive though, with one student telling The Leeds Tab they don’t think the society deserves to be punished for such language.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I briefly saw the TikTok and didn’t think it was too bad.

“Maybe something that shouldn’t have been joked about, but I don’t think they deserve any punishment because of it.”

A spokesperson for Leeds University Union, speaking on behalf of Leeds Men’s Boxing Society, said: “Leeds Boxing Club is an inclusive space that is open to everyone, and the club actively promotes the inclusion of women in its activities.

“On reflection, the club recognises the comment was misjudged and unacceptable. They have learnt from what has happened and would like to reassure members and the wider student community that the club remains committed to being an inclusive society for all.”

A University of Leeds spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring Leeds is an inclusive and respectful space where everyone feels safe, valued and heard.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Freestyle Dance Society said: “We would like to comment on the controversy surrounding our joint social with Leeds Boxing Society and the distasteful comment that was made during the social. We must make it abundantly clear that Freestyle Dance do not take jokes or remarks about domestic abuse lightly and we do not condone or support any of the comments that were made.

“In regard to the social, we had no part in the writing of the vows, nor the ‘ceremony’; we were unaware that those comments were going to be made and Freestyle can be heard to disapprove.

“We would also like to say how important it is for victims of domestic abuse to speak out. As a female-dominated society, we recognise the importance of bringing issues such as this to light, and we appreciate the student who raised the issue.

“We, as both a society and individuals, have done, and always will, support any and all who come forward, as well as those who feel they can’t.

“Finally, we are deeply sorry for any upset the video may have caused. It has since been taken down and we would like to reiterate how we absolutely do not condone any jokes or remarks that are ever made about domestic abuse.”

Featured image via TikTok