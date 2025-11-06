The Tab

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Toby Almond | News

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from his days at the University of Leeds.

The prime minister said he’s a fan of the late 70s Scottish post-punk band Orange Juice – a group he discovered after moving to Leeds to study law.

“The whole cultural experience going from rural village life to a really busy, diverse, fantastic city like Leeds, and it came with a new chapter of music,” he told BBC Radio 3.

“I love the music [Orange Juice’s], I love the lyrics, but also for me, it’s this memory of going to Leeds,” Keir added.

The prime minister was a keen musician throughout his childhood, playing violin, flute, piano and recorder, and won a Guildhall School of Music and Drama scholarship.

He says he still listens to music every day as a form of escape.

Keir Starmer discussing his time as a Leeds student via YouTube

In an interview recorded at Chequers last week, he also expressed his love for northern soul, which he enjoys with his family.

He said: “If you can imagine me, sleeves rolled up, chopping in the kitchen, happy, listening to northern soul and my daughter singing away at the top of her voice.”

When asked about the decline of music in the school curriculum, he said it was a “concern” to see the arts becoming less popular. “I think we’ve let music, creatives and art slip too much. It is a concern that the numbers have gone down. I think to be fair, we need to signal what an A-Level in music might give to you.”

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Keir added that the government was determined to ease some of the problems caused by Brexit which mean British musicians are finding it difficult to tour in Europe. “It’s had a huge inhibiting effect. And I genuinely don’t think anybody voted in that referendum, whether they voted to remain or to leave, to make it harder for musicians and artists to perform in other countries.”

“I absolutely understand the urgency and the need for this, and I’m absolutely determined that we will do whatever we can to make it easier,” the prime minister added.

Featured image via YouTube

Toby Almond | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Hyde Park Picture House to host screening of rare archival Palestinian film clips

Leeds PSG holds protests on campus for Palestinian offer holders trapped in Gaza

University of Leeds pays tribute to prominent poet and alumnus, Tony Harrison

Latest
selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her