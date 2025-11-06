The Tab

University of Leeds alum becomes third female president of Ireland

Catherine Connolly has been elected as the 10th president of the Republic of Ireland

A University of Leeds alum has become the third female president of the Republic of Ireland.

Catherine Connolly is the 10th president of the country, winning a landslide majority as an independent candidate. She was backed by many left-wing parties.

Winning 63 per cent of the vote share (out of a total 914,142 votes), Catherine has set a record for the Irish presidential election, the University of Leeds reports.

The 68-year-old was raised in Gallway with her 13 siblings, and became interested in politics due to housing shortages in Ireland growing up. She called this a “defining social crisis of our time.”

Catherine graduated from the University of Leeds in 1981 with a Master’s in clinical psychology.

The president first became a clinical psychologist and then a barrister, before moving to a career in politics.

Catherine was elected as mayor of Galway in 2004. She became the representative of Galway West in the lower house of the Irish Parliament for Dáil Éireann in 2016.

The 68-year-old was also the first woman to be elected as deputy speaker in 2020.

The newly elected president will serve a term of seven years.

She succeeds former president Michael D. Higgins, who served his maximum of two terms in office, and who encouraged Catherine to run for the election.

Catherine Connolly

via LinkedIn

The Irish head of state is a largely ceremonial role, but is crucial for the representation of the Irish people and other states.

It is separate from Ireland’s government, which is led by the Taoiseach (prime minister), who, since January 2025, is Micheál Martin.

As Ireland’s head of state, Catherine will represent Ireland at home and abroad. The 68-year-old will lead nationwide events, ensure the constitution is being followed, and make national speeches on days such as St Patrick’s Day and Christmas.

In her acceptance speech, the newly elected president said: “I will be a president who listens and reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary.

“I will be a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change, and a voice that recognises the tremendous work being done the length and breadth of the country.”

Catherine is not the first Leeds alumnus to win nationwide leadership; Mohamed Muizzu, who completed a PhD in civil engineering in 2009, is the president of the Maldives. Keir Starmer is also a Leeds graduate, and won the 2024 leadership race in the United Kingdom.

Professor Shearer West, University of Leeds’ vice-chancellor and president, said: “Our graduates make significant contributions to public life, health, business, science and the arts around the world.

“We are proud that our alumni community can now count another serving president within their ranks…”

The newly elected president supports the legalisation of same-sex marriage and the legalisation of abortion. She also believes in the reunification of Ireland.

Catherine is to be inaugurated on November 11th 2025.

Featured image via LinkedIn

