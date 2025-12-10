The Tab

New Stranger Things season five posters give away four major clues about the next episodes

They seemingly show some huge spoilers

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Netflix just dropped some new posters ahead of the next batch of Stranger Things season five episodes, and people are convinced they give away four major clues about what’s to come. The posters are all of individual characters, but they link together to form one big picture, and these are all the theories people think they show.

Max is coming back!

One of the posters is of Max, seemingly confirming she comes back to the real world after being trapped in Vecna’s mind. It comes after Sadie Sink’s character was seen in a leaked video from the set. She’s holding Lucas’ hand in the poster, so is that a clue he’ll be the one to help save her?

Where the hell is Robin?

People have also noticed that Robin is the only non-adult who is missing from the character posters, which everyone is taking as further proof she’s going to die in volume two. This theory has already been circling online thanks to one of the name of episode five: Shock Jock.

Mike and Eleven are teaming up

The first two posters are of Eleven and Will standing next to each other, and they look so incredibly powerful. Millie Bobby Brown has her arm on his shoulder as they stare head on, and people have a theory they’ll team up with Will’s new-found powers to take down Vecna. I see it.

Something bad happens to Steve

In the posters, Steve is all by himself, which has got people concerned something really bad is going to happen to him in volume two. He’s the only one that isn’t close to any of the other kids, so does he die? Or is he on some heroic solo mission to save Hawkins? I really hope it’s the latter.

The next three episodes drop on 27th November in the UK, followed by the finale on 2nd January.

