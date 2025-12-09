The Tab
Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Do you remember what life was like when Stranger Things debuted? I fear some of you were still in school. Dear reader, I had almost graduated university. Netflix was newish to the point where I used to look at WIKIPEDIA to see what shows were coming art. That made me sound ancient just typing that but I remember being extremely giddy that Winona Ryder had a new horror adjacent show coming out that was very 80s themed and I didn’t know if it would be a big hit, but I knew I would be sat. I was a proper day dot Stranger Things truther – as were a lot of people. Why? Because we loved Winona Ryder and she was front and centre as the reason to be tuning in. And tuned in we did! But now we’re at season five, it seems like no one has forgotten more about Winona Ryder and how important she was to the show than Stranger Things itself – and loads of fans are livid she’s been snubbed these days.

She didn’t get a character poster!?

Whilst Winona Ryder still gets top billing for Stranger Things on Wikipedia, she didn’t get a big character poster for the second part of season five. People are really unhappy about this, even though it’s clearly focussed on the kids and those who’ll be likely scrapping Vecna directly – the Joyce absence has generally been feeling quite huge recently. It’s like the show doesn’t know what to do with her as much anymore and it’s a shame.

Obviously, as Stranger Things became a huge part of the culture and all the child stars grew up into being very famous it became an ensemble work where the show is constantly promoting new faces into the main cast and it’s crowded. But we do not forget that this was a Winona Ryder vehicle and it sucks to see her snubbed by Stranger Things when she should be front and centre sorting it all.

It feels a bit weird now looking back seeing how much she carried the show’s success on her shoulders a lot in the early days – but the real ones don’t forget where Stranger Things came from.

