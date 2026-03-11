Here’s where Leeds ranks among the hardest 30 UK universities to get into

Picking a uni seemed stressful enough, until the UCAS stats put it all into perspective

Every year, there is lots of debate about which universities are the most prestigious or which ones look the best on your CV after you graduate. Russell Group universities in particular have a reputation for being super academic and highly selective.

People talk a lot less about which universities are the hardest to get into in the first place, and according to new UCAS end-of-cycle data, the answer might not be what you expect.

Universities like Cambridge and Oxford have famously intense admissions processes. Think interviews, subject tests, ridiculously high grade requirements, and entire Reddit threads dedicated to decoding personal statements.

Places are obviously incredibly competitive. However, when you look at the numbers, they’re not actually the absolute hardest universities to get into in the UK.

Some universities are basically Fort Knox. UCAS measures offer rate, which is the share of applicants who get an offer, not who actually end up going there. In other words, a uni can be “hard to get into” simply because lots apply but only a few are offered places.

UCAS has released detailed data from last year’s application cycle showing the offer rate for every UK university, and the gaps are genuinely huge.

Some universities offer places to well over two-thirds of applicants, while others accept fewer than one in five.

What’s even more surprising is that some unexpected universities actually have a lower offer rate than famous Russell Group institutions.

For example, the London School of Economics and Political Science has the lowest offer rate in the country at just 15.8 per cent. That’s even lower than both Oxford and Cambridge.

The 30 UK universities with the lowest offer rates:

According to UCAS data, these are the universities with the lowest offer rates in the UK.

30. Keele University – 68.3 per cent

29. University of Hertfordshire – 68.0 per cent

28. University of Lancashire – 67.0 per cent

27. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh – 67.0 per cent

26. University of Leeds – 66.5 per cent

25. University of Chichester – 66.4 per cent

24. Glasgow Caledonian University – 66.4 per cent

23. Queen Mary University of London – 66.3 per cent

22. Health Sciences University (formerly AECC University College) – 65.8 per cent

21. University of Dundee – 65.2 per cent

20. University of Sunderland – 64.9 per cent

19. University of Bath – 64.7 per cent

18. City St George’s, University of London – 64.0 per cent

17. University of Manchester – 62.8 per cent

16. University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) – 62.5 per cent

15. London South Bank University – 62.1 per cent

14. University of Suffolk – 58.6 per cent

13. University of Strathclyde – 57.8 per cent

12. Leeds Arts University – 56.5 per cent

11. University of Buckingham – 52.5 per cent

10. University of Edinburgh – 51.8 per cent

9. King’s College London (KCL) – 50.5 per cent

8. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 47.3 per cent

7. University College London (UCL) – 44.2 per cent

6. Wrexham University – 43.7 per cent

5. University of St Andrews – 39.7 per cent

4. Imperial College London – 25.3 per cent

3. University of Cambridge – 21.4 per cent

2. University of Oxford – 16.1 per cent

1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 15.8 per cent

How Leeds universities compare

If you’re studying in Leeds, the numbers are actually pretty interesting.

The University of Leeds sits around the middle of the table with an offer rate of 66.5 per cent, meaning roughly two-thirds of applicants receive an offer.

Meanwhile, the much smaller Leeds Arts University is actually significantly more selective, with an offer rate of 56.5 per cent. It’s a reminder that where you apply can make a huge difference to your chances!

So if you’re currently at Leeds and feeling imposter syndrome creeping in, statistically speaking, you’ve already made it through a pretty competitive admissions process.

And honestly? University admissions are way less predictable than most people think.

