Vape shop that caused Glasgow fire hadn’t registered to sell vapes or paid business tax

The company that owned the vape shop has been revealed

Isabella Zbucki | News

The vape shop that caused a fire in Glasgow city centre last Sunday had not registered to sell vapes or paid business taxes, according to The Ferret.

The fire, which started on Union Street on Sunday afternoon, resulted in the full destruction of a Grade-B listed Victorian building as well as a coffee shop, salon, Subway sandwich shop and a fish and chip shop.

In order to comply with the law, businesses have to enrol on the official tobacco and vapour product retailers list.

However, according to The Ferret, there is no registration for the 105 Union Street address on the Scottish Government’s register for retailers selling tobacco and nicotine products, which includes vapes.

Glasgow City council also told The Ferret it had no contact with the company and no rates payments had been made.

The council said the premises had been occupied from 1st August 2024, but a business rates bill for 2025/26 was returned to the local authority with respondents believing the owners had “gone away.”

via SWNS

The previous owner of the shop, Ajaz Sarwar, explained he was told he would have one year of rates relief before having to pay. He added that after the grace period, the business was “struggling badly” and the shop “was not making enough money” to afford the bill.

Ajaz also claimed he thought only the sale of tobacco had to be registered and did not think vapes were included in the regulations.

The Ferret reported the business that occupied the premises, Junaid Retail Limited, was sold just two weeks ago to a new owner under the same company name. However, a Glasgow City Council spokesperson informed The Glasgow Tab this information has not been communicated to its NDR team.

The current owner of the site, Arslan, who wasn’t there at the time of the incident, has since spoken out out about the fire, saying he is “in grief at whatever has happened.”

“It’s a hurtful and disappointing accident. Whatever it is that happened, it shouldn’t be happening. I am so upset and I don’t want to talk about it,” he added.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Our enforcement on the sale of nicotine products focuses on under-age sales and illicit tobacco. We proactively visited these premises in November 2024 to undertake a test purchase to ensure compliance with age restrictions on the sale of nicotine products.

“This test purchase was passed and it was also observed at that time the stock of nicotine products being sold complied with the relevant legislation. The focus of our enforcement effort is determined by the complaints and other intelligence that we receive.

“We have received no complaints about the sale of nicotine products at these premises. Our approach to ensuring compliance with the register is primarily through education and guidance when we receive complaints or intelligence about an individual premises.”

Featured image via SWNS

Latest

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

