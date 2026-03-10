‘I’m so upset and don’t want to talk’: Glasgow vape shop owner breaks silence about fire

2 hours ago

The owner of a vape shop that caused a fire in Glasgow City Centre has spoken out.

Arslan, who bought the shop just two weeks ago, wasn’t there at the time of the fire but is now trying to find out more about what happened that day.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Arslan said he was “in grief at whatever has happened.”

“It’s a hurtful and disappointing accident. Whatever it is that happened, it shouldn’t be happening. I am so upset and I don’t want to talk about it,” he added.

The fire, which started on Union Street on Sunday afternoon, is believed to have been caused by the lithium batteries used by some vape devices that were stored onsite.

A homeless man who was nearby reportedly tried to tackle the blaze in its early stages before emergency services arrived.

More than 200 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control as it spread to a fish and chip shop and destroyed a nearby salon, as well as a café.

The fire also resulted in the collapse of the mid-Victorian Forsyth building surrounding one corner of the station in Glasgow city centre.

Glasgow Central Station has been closed since Sunday and will remain shut today after a building next door to the station was destroyed, with travel being disrupted as a result.

Featured image via SWNS