‘I’m so upset and don’t want to talk’: Glasgow vape shop owner breaks silence about fire

Arslan only bought the shop two weeks ago

Isabella Zbucki | News

The owner of a vape shop that caused a fire in Glasgow City Centre has spoken out.

Arslan, who bought the shop just two weeks ago, wasn’t there at the time of the fire but is now trying to find out more about what happened that day.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Arslan said he was “in grief at whatever has happened.”

“It’s a hurtful and disappointing accident. Whatever it is that happened, it shouldn’t be happening. I am so upset and I don’t want to talk about it,” he added.

The fire, which started on Union Street on Sunday afternoon, is believed to have been caused by the lithium batteries used by some vape devices that were stored onsite.

via SWNS

A homeless man who was nearby reportedly tried to tackle the blaze in its early stages before emergency services arrived.

More than 200 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control as it spread to a fish and chip shop and destroyed a nearby salon, as well as a café.

The fire also resulted in the collapse of the mid-Victorian Forsyth building surrounding one corner of the station in Glasgow city centre.

Glasgow Central Station has been closed since Sunday and will remain shut today after a building next door to the station was destroyed, with travel being disrupted as a result.

Featured image via SWNS

Isabella Zbucki | News
Everything to know about Glasgow Central Station fire: How and where did it start?

Glasgow Caledonian University plans to cut 100 jobs due to £10 million projected deficit

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can't due to border restrictions

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

