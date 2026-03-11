Gia’s ‘insufferable’ man of honour Will defends his awful portrayal at MAFS Aus wedding

People think he made it all about himself

Gia’s MAFS Australia wedding was totally overshadowed by her man of honour Will, who acted like a diva throughout the entire day, and he’s now addressed his awful portrayal.

First, Will turned up to the hotel drunk, like he was going out on the lash not helping his best friend get ready for her wedding, and Gia ended up snapping at him. Then, the man of honour outrageously almost spilled that she has a daughter to her new groom, weirdly quizzing him about whether he likes kids at the reception.

People online are calling him so “insufferable” and “desperate for camera time,” but Will has defended his portrayal in an interview with the Daily Mail. He argued that he and Gia have known each other for 12 years and always clash like that because they’re both fiery, but it’s not deep.

“We fight, we yell, we swear and then two minutes later we’re fine. That’s a real friendship,” he said.

Speaking about his terrible behaviour on the wedding morning, Will said he was just “hyped” that his bestie was getting married, but she was “panicking” so they were on different vibes. Right. Isn’t it his job as a man of honour to be there for her when she’s panicking?!

“I was hyped. She was panicking,” he explained. “She was leaving her daughter, marrying a stranger and didn’t have her phone. We were in completely different head spaces.”

Will slammed speculation that the wedding morning argument was staged, adding: “I’m not a paid actor. This wasn’t planned. We’re Maltese and Italian. We’re feisty. There’s a lot you didn’t see.”

However, he did admit that he’s “mortified” that he grilled Scott about kids at the reception and blamed too many drinks. “I was three champagnes deep and grilling him like a job interview. That’s the only bit they showed and I was mortified watching it back,” he recalled.

And as for his first opinion of Scott? Really great! Will said the whole wedding felt “real” and they were all “sitting there thinking this is too good to be true”. Let’s wait and see how long that lasts, then.

Featured image by: Channel Nine