The Tab

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

And then he was chewing gum!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

There was even more drama on MAFS Australia last night as we were introduced to the next two couples and bride Mel was forced to walk down the aisle with her new husband Luke nowhere in sight.

When she arrived at the ceremony, the groom wasn’t standing at the altar as he should have been. He forgot the rings and had to go all the way back to the hotel to get them, leaving his bride standing there alone.

She seemed a bit embarrassed, but Mel has now spoken out about how she really felt in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, and it’s safe to say she wasn’t happy.

“I was so excited. In my mind, I was thinking my mum’s probably met him, my sister’s probably met him. I was imagining it a thousand times,” she said. “But as I walked down the aisle, no one was turning around. My friends weren’t smiling. Then I realised there was nobody there waiting for me.”

“I immediately felt a bit heartbroken. I’d spent so long getting ready, writing my vows. I just felt like everyone was going to think of me as a joke,” the bride added. Then, when Luke finally arrived chewing gum, she “didn’t know what to think”.

“I’d put my heart into those vows. When I noticed he was chewing gum, I thought, are you even listening to what I’m saying? This was a big deal for me. I had my family and best friends watching this. I thought, what are they going to think? It just gave me the ick.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Mel said Luke was making an effort at the reception, but she still couldn’t stop thinking about the ceremony. She knew he was trying and appreciated that, but just kept wondering if she’d made the wrong choice.

“The whole experience was so overwhelming. It started on such a wrong foot, and I just couldn’t calm myself down. I wasn’t myself. I was so anxious,” she said. “Everything was running through my head.

“There were moments at the wedding where I thought, should I even be doing this? But I’m not someone who throws in the towel. I wasn’t going to give up after the wedding.”

The 28-year-old admitted that things would have been different from the start if Luke had been on time, because she didn’t get that classic moment when you walk down the aisle and your groom looks at you.

Plus, it didn’t help that when she saw Luke, the first thing she thought was that he looked like her brother! Oh dear. This isn’t looking good for them.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS Australia 2026 couple edited out

The MAFS Australia 2026 couple we’ll never see, as they were edited out of show for dark reason

Gia Fleur from MAFS Australia 2026

Meet Gia Fleur: The standout former Playboy bride ready to stir the pot on MAFS Australia 2026

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Latest

Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is worse than any breakup

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

Suchismita Ghosh

So it was all true?

Exclusive: Cambridge Union committee members describe a ‘culture of fear’ among leadership

Evie du Bois

‘I am actively trying to avoid the building wherever possible’

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top

Sorry, but if you do any of these seven things you’re officially a lazy KCL student

Lily Barlow

There’s a fine line between academic survival and laziness

Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is worse than any breakup

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

Suchismita Ghosh

So it was all true?

Exclusive: Cambridge Union committee members describe a ‘culture of fear’ among leadership

Evie du Bois

‘I am actively trying to avoid the building wherever possible’

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top

Sorry, but if you do any of these seven things you’re officially a lazy KCL student

Lily Barlow

There’s a fine line between academic survival and laziness