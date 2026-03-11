MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

30 mins ago

There was even more drama on MAFS Australia last night as we were introduced to the next two couples and bride Mel was forced to walk down the aisle with her new husband Luke nowhere in sight.

When she arrived at the ceremony, the groom wasn’t standing at the altar as he should have been. He forgot the rings and had to go all the way back to the hotel to get them, leaving his bride standing there alone.

She seemed a bit embarrassed, but Mel has now spoken out about how she really felt in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, and it’s safe to say she wasn’t happy.

“I was so excited. In my mind, I was thinking my mum’s probably met him, my sister’s probably met him. I was imagining it a thousand times,” she said. “But as I walked down the aisle, no one was turning around. My friends weren’t smiling. Then I realised there was nobody there waiting for me.”

“I immediately felt a bit heartbroken. I’d spent so long getting ready, writing my vows. I just felt like everyone was going to think of me as a joke,” the bride added. Then, when Luke finally arrived chewing gum, she “didn’t know what to think”.

“I’d put my heart into those vows. When I noticed he was chewing gum, I thought, are you even listening to what I’m saying? This was a big deal for me. I had my family and best friends watching this. I thought, what are they going to think? It just gave me the ick.”

Mel said Luke was making an effort at the reception, but she still couldn’t stop thinking about the ceremony. She knew he was trying and appreciated that, but just kept wondering if she’d made the wrong choice.

“The whole experience was so overwhelming. It started on such a wrong foot, and I just couldn’t calm myself down. I wasn’t myself. I was so anxious,” she said. “Everything was running through my head.

“There were moments at the wedding where I thought, should I even be doing this? But I’m not someone who throws in the towel. I wasn’t going to give up after the wedding.”

The 28-year-old admitted that things would have been different from the start if Luke had been on time, because she didn’t get that classic moment when you walk down the aisle and your groom looks at you.

Plus, it didn’t help that when she saw Luke, the first thing she thought was that he looked like her brother! Oh dear. This isn’t looking good for them.

Featured image by: Channel Nine