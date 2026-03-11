Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

30 mins ago

A reality TV star and influencer has said she’s in her “refugee era” as she told followers she had left Dubai and come back to the UK. The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman filmed herself walking the streets of London as she made the ridiculous comments.

We’re now into the second week of strikes that have affected the UAE. At least 11 countries and territories have come under attack from Iran in retaliation for ongoing US and Israeli strikes. After this, lots of people staying in Dubai have been returning home. British Airways has cancelled flights to the Middle East until later this year, amid the conflict.

“Obviously I am no longer in Dubai, I was due back for work anyway so I came back with the kids, they’re on school holidays now and I just wanted to bring them back with me,” Luisa said to her 700k followers.

She then added: “I’m now in my refugee era, displaced from my home. No it’s fine, it was actually fine leaving. We went through Oman. Very, very easy. Took like 15 minutes to get through the border and then flew out from Muscat to Heathrow.”

Luisa went straight on to moan about crime in London, too. “I’m really paranoid someone is going to steal my phone,” she said. She then added that London is “f*cking cold and very grey”.

Of course, what she has said has been met with backlash. She’s rightly so being called out for how out of touch and outright preposterous her statements were. “So out of touch it’s actually laughable,” one person on Twitter said.

When the strikes first started to happen, Luisa posted on her Instagram that the situation in Dubai “seemed fine”. She said: “The situation here seems to be fine to be honest, the children have broken up one week early from school. I was due back to the UK on Monday for work so hoping that can happen. Can see lots of passenger planes in the sky.

“I’m worried if I come back to the UK for work I won’t be able to get back to Dubai, so will take the children with me and see my parents too.”

In a further post, she said: “Lots of messages re Dubai. Lots of bangs we are hearing. Stay safe UAE gang.”

Luisa hasn’t commented on the backlash she’s had, but has since posted a further story, seemingly not noticing its irony. She reshared a post which read: “Everyone seeing tourists talking in interviews like they just got back from the frontlines.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @luisazissman.