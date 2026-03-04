Love Island’s Arabella Chi dragged for ‘disgusting’ vlogs on how scared she is in Dubai

2 hours ago

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Iran since 28th February, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. 181 of these people were children younger than 10. Meanwhile, influencers and celebrities are sharing the struggles of staying in Dubai. The Love Island star Arabella Chi has spoken at length about being in Dubai, and people are dragging how she’s gone about this.

Arabella Chi was interviewed on Good Morning Britain from her villa in Dubai. She said: “Obviously, it’s a very, very scary time at the moment out here. It’s obviously apprehensive because we don’t know what’s coming, but I feel like we’re in good hands and I feel like the government have been unbelievable so far. It’s been scary, but we’re safe, which is the main thing.

“On Saturday afternoon, we were actually on The Palm, and that’s when we first heard the bangs… we saw everyone on their phones and that’s when the news had announced that there were interceptions.” She also saw interceptions “right outside” her house on Saturday night. “That was probably the most scared I’ve ever been in my life. You don’t know how many are coming.

“We actually had cleared out yesterday our storage cupboard, because there [are] no windows there, and we are in a house that does have a lot of windows… So if we did hear a bang and we feel like we needed to escape, that’s where we would go. But we haven’t had to do that.”

Arabella also shared her experiences in a Daily Mail article. She wrote: “When I moved to Dubai with my boyfriend Billy Henty and our baby daughter, Gigi, in September last year I thought I was signing up for a glamorous lifestyle – year-round sunshine and the chance to raise my child in one of the safest places in the world. But nothing could have prepared us for the events of the past three days.”

Arabella detailed how missile strikes forced her to cancel her dinner plans. “On Saturday night we thought, ‘Let’s go for dinner’, but after the bangs became more frequent we decided to stay at home. We couldn’t even eat – my hands were shaking and the adrenaline made my appetite vanish. At around 7pm, we stood outside and watched the missiles being intercepted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi)

Despite Arabella’s concerns, she doesn’t currently plan on leaving the Dubai if the Foreign Office offered to evacuate her family. “This is our home,” she wrote, “even though everything feels frightening right now, our sense of security remains. I know I’m in the majority.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to agrees that, thanks to the government’s tight control here, it’s still safer than the UK, given the UK’s crime rates.”

Many Love Island viewers were unimpressed by Arabella’s comments on this situation.

Reddit user said her TV appearance was “absolutely disgusting” and was “all very ‘look at how scared I am'”. They wrote of other influencers in Dubai: “The struggles of poor underpaid exploited workers didn’t mean sh*t to them, but now bombs and missiles are flying over their heads, the no taxes, sun and luxury living doesn’t mean much, does it?”

Another commented: “I don’t feel bad at all for anyone was was willingly staying in Dubai.”

“Can’t seem to find my tiny violin. Oh well!” somebody wrote.

Arabella also posted a vlog updating her followers on how she was feeling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi)

People in the comments were disappointed that Arabella’s post focused on her own issues, and not the struggles of other people.

An Insta user commented: “Not a single word for the actual people suffering?”

“I wonder how Iranian, Palestinian and Syrian families are feeling,” another wrote.

Even though Arabella found it “very, very scary” in Duabi, she still went out for dinner with her partner yesterday to the luxury Asia Asia Dubai restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi)

The Tab has contacted Arabella Chi for comment.

Featured image via ITV.