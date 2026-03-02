Influencers slammed for ‘insufferable’ reactions after being caught up in Dubai conflict

‘This is meant to be a really safe place’

3 hours ago

Influencers who relocated to Dubai for its glitzy, tax-free lifestyle are being mocked online after sharing their reactions during Iranian missile strikes on the city.

Plumes of black smoke filled the sky on Saturday night after the five-star Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah caught fire, with at least four people injured. The nearby Burj Khalifa, widely feared as a potential target, was evacuated as panic spread through the emirate, home to more than 240,000 Britons.

Among those caught up in the chaos were model Hofit Golan and influencer Will Bailey, who both criticised the situation in what they described as the “safest city in the world”. Socialite Petra Ecclestone called it “one of the worst, most scary nights of my life”, while Love Island’s Laura Anderson shared her fears overnight on Instagram.

But as influencers posted footage of missiles streaking across the skyline, sympathy online was in short supply.

“Don’t all the lovely influencers move to Dubai because it’s so safe? I’ve never been hit by an Iranian missile on my way to Asda,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Suddenly Dubai isn’t a flex anymore for the wannabe insufferable Instagram influencers.”

An Australian expat influencer, Louise Starkey, drew particular backlash after posting a visibly panicked video from her balcony as air-defence systems intercepted projectiles fired by Iran into the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m scared. I’m actually so scared,” she said, before adding: “It’s not meant to be happening here… Can’t everyone just chill out?”

The clip, viewed more than a million times, was branded “selfish” by critics. One commenter wrote: “‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements ever. As if it’s meant to happen anywhere.” Others accused her of ignoring conflicts elsewhere, including in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a British traveller on TikTok was slammed as “out of touch” after complaining about delays at Dubai International Airport and missing events while flights were disrupted: “It’s really annoying actually cause we have got events.”

In other posts she explains her frustration after being unable to access the airline lounge and that waiting for information from airport staff has led to a “waste of a day.”

Followers quickly called out the posts, with one writing: “This is so out of touch, people are dying.” Another added: “I can’t believe you posted this.”

The backlash highlights a growing online discomfort toward influencers who moved to Dubai for its perceived safety and luxury, only to find themselves documenting the realities of conflict from penthouse balconies.

