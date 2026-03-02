Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Expected Sunday to be slow and quiet? Think again. Jazz group Montuno had other plans as popular café Cawa swapped coffee and homemade treats for a night of wine, pizza and of course some good whiplashing jazz. From Miles Davies to Sister Sledge, the 8-piece jazz band dedicated their souls to their instruments; the night could only be described as a love letter to all things jazz

Sundays are renowned for one thing: recovery from the vague regrets of Saturday – nothing but a drab. So what? They don’t always have to be. Take me as living proof, choosing saxophones and funky bass as a hangover remedy, making even the drowsiest student sit up a little straighter.

Saxophonist and band Leader of Montuno, Kent Roach, said: “There’s a renaissance of Jazz amongst young people, for example Ezra Collective won a Mercury prize and that’s original Afro-jazz”

The night opened with a welcome by Mr Roach, who declared “jazz was never meant to be polite, quiet or recital,” arguing that the hushes and shushes in modern jazz bars and clubs faded the genre into background noise. Especially with the growing trend of students searching for classier evenings, this is amplified more than ever.

The first set started with The Meters’ “Cissy Strut”, a slick funk opener, with the saxophone leading the tune easing the crowd in before going into Nat Adderley’s Work Song, a gritty and groove-heavy staple, influential in defining the soul-jazz sound.

One of the standout moments of the night was a take on Lady Gaga’s recent Latin-style rendition, “Die With a Smile”, which was performed at the NFL Halftime Show this year alongside Bad Bunny.A Halftime performance that had so much impact that the love came all the way to Sheffield, with every corner of the room at Cawa on their feet.

“In this very challenging political climate at this current time, music and art act as a unifier, central to resistance and a great liberator,” Mr Roach added.

To wrap up their set, was none other than Caravan from Award Winning film Whiplash, shedding limelight on drummer “Mighty Max”; except this time J.K Simmons wasn’t there to launch chairs over tempo issues and pressure him with the infamous question: “Are you rushing or dragging?”.

Crisis averted, as the piece was executed flawlessly, with a jaw-dropping drum solo to introduce the performance, sustaining a relentless and visceral beat, spiralling into pure intensity.

During the interval, I opted for a £6.50 Margherita pizza with a glass of Viognier on the side, a solid student steal that is perfect for sharing with a friend.

It wasn’t long until the second set began, opening with Herbie Hancock’s jazz fusion piece “Chameleon”, a funk-infused composition recognised for its synth-bass line.

The band commanded the set moving onto a classic track ‘So What’ from Miles Davis’ album ‘Kind of Blue’ which maintained a cool and controlled tone, focusing on the brassiness of the composition.

The ambience instantly changed with a warm energy of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”, setting a tone for all my worries outside of this performance to unofficially leave the premises.

Concluding the night, the full ensemble immersed themselves into Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody”, “We Are Family”, and a surprise encore of “Good Times”, an unforgettable close that left the whole room moving and in no hurry to depart.

Mr Roach added: “We want people to dance and get involved, jazz is about improv, grooves and all about positive energy.”

With its diverse and impressive pedigree of musicians, Montuno continues to expand their reputation in Sheffield as Cawa’s resident house jazz band whilst still bringing in guest musicians too.

Taking place on the last Sunday of every month, the next performance is set for Sunday 29th March, opening doors at 6pm and the performance running from 7-10pm.

Student tickets are priced at £10, a relatively low-risk investment for an evening that consistently delivered high-calibre live music.

During these dim and dull days, Cawa’s monthly jazz night returned at just the right time. Whether you’re an avid music lover or just looking for something new, I can guarantee Jazz at Cawa is the perfect pick-me-up.

