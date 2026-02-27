The Tab

Sheffield University got seven per cent more popular last year, and here’s exactly why

The Art’s Tower paternoster is just too exciting to miss

Isobel O'Mahony | News

As Sheffield University students, we know how great the city is, but it seems more prospective students are wanting to find out for themselves.

New data from university admissions service UCAS revealed eight Russell Group universities where applications had increased across their main scheme undergrad courses.

Whilst some Russell Groups like Leeds and York University have seen a decrease in applicants, Sheffield University’s applications increased by a whopping 7.1 per cent from the 2024 to 2025 admissions cycle. 

Sheffield University puts the rise in popularity down to its “strong performance in national and international rankings” and “commitment to providing excellent student experience”. 

via Unsplash

But why did applicants feel like putting down Sheffield as a choice? We asked current first years, who applied last year, for what swayed them to the university. 

One student said: “It’s so green and open! Plus the Diamond is unbeatable for engineering facilities.”

Another said: “I fell in love with the campus when I went, and they offered a foundation year for the course I wanted to do (languages).”

We can’t, and many other students couldn’t, forget some of the city’s highlights either: “cheap drinks”, “peak district, climbing culture” and, quite simply, “the vibe”, which we can all agree is unmatched.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “We are really pleased to have seen an increase in the number of students applying to study at Sheffield via UCAS. 

“We feel this reflects our strong performance in national and international rankings and our commitment to providing an excellent student experience that Sheffield has long been known for. 

“We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective students to our campus on our upcoming open days, so they can explore our facilities, including our award-winning Students’ Union and see first-hand what student life at Sheffield is like. 

“We will also be available to answer any questions they have and support them throughout the application process.”

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

