Sheffield University got seven per cent more popular last year, and here’s exactly why

6 hours ago

As Sheffield University students, we know how great the city is, but it seems more prospective students are wanting to find out for themselves.

New data from university admissions service UCAS revealed eight Russell Group universities where applications had increased across their main scheme undergrad courses.

Whilst some Russell Groups like Leeds and York University have seen a decrease in applicants, Sheffield University’s applications increased by a whopping 7.1 per cent from the 2024 to 2025 admissions cycle.

Sheffield University puts the rise in popularity down to its “strong performance in national and international rankings” and “commitment to providing excellent student experience”.

But why did applicants feel like putting down Sheffield as a choice? We asked current first years, who applied last year, for what swayed them to the university.

One student said: “It’s so green and open! Plus the Diamond is unbeatable for engineering facilities.”

Another said: “I fell in love with the campus when I went, and they offered a foundation year for the course I wanted to do (languages).”

We can’t, and many other students couldn’t, forget some of the city’s highlights either: “cheap drinks”, “peak district, climbing culture” and, quite simply, “the vibe”, which we can all agree is unmatched.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “We are really pleased to have seen an increase in the number of students applying to study at Sheffield via UCAS.

“We feel this reflects our strong performance in national and international rankings and our commitment to providing an excellent student experience that Sheffield has long been known for.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective students to our campus on our upcoming open days, so they can explore our facilities, including our award-winning Students’ Union and see first-hand what student life at Sheffield is like.

“We will also be available to answer any questions they have and support them throughout the application process.”

