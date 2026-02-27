Omg, the Scary Movie 6 trailer just leaked and it actually looks so good

5 hours ago

It’s been over a decade since the last Scary Movie instalment, and now a leaked trailer for Scary Movie 6 has just dropped, and it actually looks so good.

Scary Movie 6 was first announced back in 2024 at CinemaCon, and since then, we’ve all been waiting patiently for more from our favourite horror parody series. The new Scary Movie film has an incredibly stacked cast, with icons Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans all returning to their previous roles.

The film isn’t out until June, but a leaked trailer has gone viral across X and shows just how much there is to look forward to. The trailer includes parodies of Scream, M3GAN, Weapons, Sinners and more. There’s even a feature from Kai Cenat and the group, who seem to be reacting to all the shenanigans on screen. The trailer is full of the edgy humour we expect from a Scary Movie instalment, including a controversial pronouns joke and one about American Conservatives all being racist.

The trailer is already being picked apart on X, with people debating whether the film will be as good as the original Scary Movie instalments. In an earlier interview, Marlon Wayans reassured viewers that it would be a great homage to the horror genre.

successfully watched the entire scary movie 6 trailer before it got taken down pic.twitter.com/FrW28V0bA9 — david the stan… or something (fan) (@seIenalusts) February 27, 2026

“I mean, you know, I’m just a fan of the whole genre. I Know What You Did Last Summer may have something in there. I think the Scream franchise is always a great one,” Marlon told ComicBook.com. I think Heretic was a wonderful film. Longlegs. Get Out. Nope. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day. Sinners.”

Regina and Anna echoed the same sentiment in a joint statement ahead of the new film.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” the statement said.

Only four months to wait!

