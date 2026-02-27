The surprising celeb whose body count was 35,000 after three women a day for 40 years

6 hours ago

While we mere mortals are used to single or double digits when it comes to body counts, some celebrity figures have essentially slept with the population of a small town.

Over the years, a range of celebrities have admitted to having an exceedingly high body count. Some you might expect, like Russell Brand’s 1,000, but others are more shocking. For instance, it’s believed that Simon Cowell has slept with over 2,000 women. Though his 2,000 seems like a lot, that’s nothing compared to the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (20,000), Ric Flair (10,000), and Gene Simmons (4,800).

But even then, there’s one public figure who has got them all beat.

In the world of celebrity body counts, this guy is the winner

Though not a celebrity in the typical sense, Fidel Castro is a name that most people know. He died in 2016 at the age of 90, but before that, he was a Cuban politician and revolutionary. He served as the Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and as the President from 1976 to 2008.

Over the years, Fidel Castro cultivated a certain kind of image. He was a socialist revolutionary to his supporters, but a dictator to his critics. Despite that, people were fascinated by him, treating him as a quasi-celebrity whose lifestyle was almost as talked about as his politics. One aspect was the women, and boy were there a lot of them.

In a documentary about the Cuban leader, one of his team members, Ramon, said that he’d regularly have a woman for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“He slept with at least two women a day for more than four decades – one for lunch and one for supper. Sometimes he even ordered one for breakfast,” he said.

In fact, the women were a major factor in his lengthy political career. Apparently, every day his security team would scout beaches for the hottest women.

“I don’t think he would have stayed on as long as he did if not for all the incredible women he had access to as president,” Ramon added.

Despite his prolific extracurricular activities, Fidel Castro was seemingly happily married to Dalia Soto del Valle from 1980 to 2016. His first wife, Mirta Díaz-Balart, gave him a son.

Featured image credit: Mousse/ABACA/Shutterstock