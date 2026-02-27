The Tab
Mousse/ABACA/Shutterstock

The surprising celeb whose body count was 35,000 after three women a day for 40 years

Bonnie Blue could learn a thing or two from him

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

While we mere mortals are used to single or double digits when it comes to body counts, some celebrity figures have essentially slept with the population of a small town.

Over the years, a range of celebrities have admitted to having an exceedingly high body count. Some you might expect, like Russell Brand’s 1,000, but others are more shocking. For instance, it’s believed that Simon Cowell has slept with over 2,000 women. Though his 2,000 seems like a lot, that’s nothing compared to the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (20,000), Ric Flair (10,000), and Gene Simmons (4,800).

But even then, there’s one public figure who has got them all beat.

In the world of celebrity body counts, this guy is the winner

Scott Mc Kiernan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Credit: Scott Mc Kiernan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Though not a celebrity in the typical sense, Fidel Castro is a name that most people know. He died in 2016 at the age of 90, but before that, he was a Cuban politician and revolutionary. He served as the Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and as the President from 1976 to 2008.

Over the years, Fidel Castro cultivated a certain kind of image. He was a socialist revolutionary to his supporters, but a dictator to his critics. Despite that, people were fascinated by him, treating him as a quasi-celebrity whose lifestyle was almost as talked about as his politics. One aspect was the women, and boy were there a lot of them.

In a documentary about the Cuban leader, one of his team members, Ramon, said that he’d regularly have a woman for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“He slept with at least two women a day for more than four decades – one for lunch and one for supper. Sometimes he even ordered one for breakfast,” he said.

In fact, the women were a major factor in his lengthy political career. Apparently, every day his security team would scout beaches for the hottest women.

“I don’t think he would have stayed on as long as he did if not for all the incredible women he had access to as president,” Ramon added.

Despite his prolific extracurricular activities, Fidel Castro was seemingly happily married to Dalia Soto del Valle from 1980 to 2016. His first wife, Mirta Díaz-Balart, gave him a son.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Mousse/ABACA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Politics US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

highest Love Island UK body counts

A look back at the highest body counts admitted on Love Island throughout the years

Lily Phillips

Um, Lily Phillips just updated us on her body count and it’s actually crazy

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner