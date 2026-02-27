The Tab

Lancaster University’s Professor Imogen Tyler elected to lead major British sociological society

The professor has been elected to lead the British Sociological Association in 2027

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Professor Imogen Tyler of Lancaster University’s School of Social Sciences has been elected for leading roles within the British Sociological Association (BSA).

In 2026, she will take on the role of Vice President of the association, before starting her term as President in 2027.

Across both roles, Professor Tyler will play an important role in the running of the Association and representing its principles at both a national and international level.

The British Sociological Association was founded in 1951, and acts as way of promoting sociological study and being the “largest sociological network” for sociologists in the UK.

The association runs public lectures and events, publish leading academic journals and works both nationally and internationally (with other allied organisations) regarding polices which affect sociology.

Professor Imogen Tyler is world-renowned for her contributions to the field of sociology, particularly in relation to Social Theory and Sociology of Inequalities. This research has included the discussion of topics such as stigma, social abjection, social (in)justice, activism and social movements, poverty and welfare, social class, race and racisms, borders and citizenship.

Professor Tyler has also received numerous awards, including the Lancaster University Award for Outstanding Contribution to Research in 2014, and a Philip Leverhulme Prize in 2015. Her 2013 book “Revolting Subjects: Social Abjection and Resistance in Neoliberal Britain” was shortlisted for the Bread and Roses Award for Radical Publishing.

On the subject of her election, Professor Tyler has said: “It is an honour to be elected to this role by fellow BSA members. I welcome the opportunity to give back to the discipline in which I found an intellectual home.

“I strongly believe that sociology has a pivotal role to play in helping societies navigate the multifarious crisis of late capitalism. As foundational sociologist, W.E.B Du Bois, demonstrated through his life and work, sociology can and does make a difference.

“By nurturing the sociological imagination in the classroom, by co-producing knowledge with communities, by influencing policymakers and more, we will continue to work together towards more just social futures.”

Professor Beatrice Szczepek Reed (Head of School of Social Sciences at Lancaster University) said: “As a school, we are immensely proud to have Imogen in our midst and to celebrate this wonderful success with her. Imogen’s impressive body of work shows that sociological research is at the heart of the most pressing global challenges and debates.”

