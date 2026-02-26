University of Lancashire agrees to pay £32,000 after making ‘unfounded’ racism accusations

3 hours ago

The University of Lancashire has offered to pay £32,000 in compensation after a staff member wrongly accused a Lancashire businessman of racism.

David Haythornthwaite, owner of VetPlus and chairman of AFC Fylde, took legal action against the university after an email was circulated between colleagues about him being racist.

According to The Blackpool Gazette, David approached the university about collaborating with the new Veterinary School once it was opened. He agreed to be the main sponsor at the official opening of the school in June 2025, but withdrew when he became aware that their values were not aligned.

David’s family business, VetPlus, is situated just 12 miles away from the University of Lancashire in Lytham and is a global leader in veterinary nutraceuticals.

David agreed to pay £17,500 to be the headline sponsor of the opening event, but withdrew that offer when he discovered that one of the dignitaries invited to open the event was Navartnam Partheeban, the co-founder of the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society.

Reflecting on the racism accusations, David said: “It’s really sad that so many institutions have been taken over by a fanatical minority intent on imposing their views on the majority, and then when anyone questions that view they are vilified, pigeon-holed and put into whichever derogatory box suits their agenda, which in this case was that of being a racist.

“In the majority of these cases the accused are either too frightened or do not have the resources to fight back. This time they picked on the wrong person.”

The University of Lancashire has since apologised for the “wrong and unfounded” accusations made by a member of staff and acknowledged that David’s withdrawal from sponsoring the event was not racially-motivated.

A spokesperson for VetPlus said: “Mr Haythornthwaite wrote to Peter Holland, the Associate Dean, expressing his views that this was not what the university should be focussed on but rather on it being a centre of excellence for veterinary students.

“Being a proud Lancastrian, he was excited about Lancashire getting its own Vet School and the opportunities to work together, until he became aware that their main focus appeared to be on DEI, which was crystallised in Mr Holland’s reply to him on the subject matter.

“Upon discovering that, Mr Haythornthwaite had withdrawn his support for the opening event, Dr Heather Bacon the Dean of Veterinary Medicine, wrote directly to him, chastising him for his views and subsequently circulated an email to work colleagues accusing him of being a racist.

“This story became public knowledge in some sectors of the veterinary fraternity and as a result, some veterinarians and academics refused to work with VetPlus.

“This caused huge embarrassment to VetPlus and its employees and as a result, Mr Haythornthwaite decided to sue the university for defamation.

“The result was a complete climb down from the university who not only offered a full and unreserved apology, but also paid his full legal costs and compensation of £32,000 which Mr Haythornthwaite has donated to his chosen charity, Dogs For Good.”

In a “correction and apology” statement, The University of Lancashire said: “On 10th June 2025, Dr Heather Bacon sent an email to a small number of individuals involved in the opening event of the University of Lancashire’s School of Veterinary Medicine. That email contained accusations of racism against David Haythornthwaite. Those accusations were wrong and unfounded.

“Dr Bacon now accepts that Mr Haythornthwaite’s expression of his views regarding the University of Lancashire’s School of Veterinary Medicine’s efforts to promote diversity within the veterinary profession were not racist. She further accepts, without reservation, that the allegation that Mr Haythornthwaite was unwilling to sponsor the event because a person of colour was speaking at it was entirely untrue.

“Dr Bacon and the University of Lancashire wish to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and unreserved apology to Mr Haythornthwaite for the indignity and embarrassment caused to his personal and professional reputation by the email.

“As an expression of their sincere regret for the harm caused, Dr Bacon and the university have agreed to pay a substantial sum by way of compensation to a charity of Mr Haythornthwaite’s choosing, and to pay Mr Haythornthwaite’s legal costs.”

VetPlus has been contacted for comment.

