The Tab

University of Lancashire agrees to pay £32,000 after making ‘unfounded’ racism accusations

The university apologised to David Haythornthwaite for the ‘wrong’ claims

Erin Malik | News

The University of Lancashire has offered to pay £32,000 in compensation after a staff member wrongly accused a Lancashire businessman of racism.

David Haythornthwaite, owner of VetPlus and chairman of AFC Fylde, took legal action against the university after an email was circulated between colleagues about him being racist.

According to The Blackpool Gazette, David approached the university about collaborating with the new Veterinary School once it was opened. He agreed to be the main sponsor at the official opening of the school in June 2025, but withdrew when he became aware that their values were not aligned.

David’s family business, VetPlus, is situated just 12 miles away from the University of Lancashire in Lytham and is a global leader in veterinary nutraceuticals.

David agreed to pay £17,500 to be the headline sponsor of the opening event, but withdrew that offer when he discovered that one of the dignitaries invited to open the event was Navartnam Partheeban, the co-founder of the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society.

Reflecting on the racism accusations, David said: “It’s really sad that so many institutions have been taken over by a fanatical minority intent on imposing their views on the majority, and then when anyone questions that view they are vilified, pigeon-holed and put into whichever derogatory box suits their agenda, which in this case was that of being a racist.

“In the majority of these cases the accused are either too frightened or do not have the resources to fight back. This time they picked on the wrong person.”

The University of Lancashire has since apologised for the “wrong and unfounded” accusations made by a member of staff and acknowledged that David’s withdrawal from sponsoring the event was not racially-motivated.

via Wikimedia Commons

A spokesperson for VetPlus said: “Mr Haythornthwaite wrote to Peter Holland, the Associate Dean, expressing his views that this was not what the university should be focussed on but rather on it being a centre of excellence for veterinary students.

“Being a proud Lancastrian, he was excited about Lancashire getting its own Vet School and the opportunities to work together, until he became aware that their main focus appeared to be on DEI, which was crystallised in Mr Holland’s reply to him on the subject matter.

“Upon discovering that, Mr Haythornthwaite had withdrawn his support for the opening event, Dr Heather Bacon the Dean of Veterinary Medicine, wrote directly to him, chastising him for his views and subsequently circulated an email to work colleagues accusing him of being a racist.

“This story became public knowledge in some sectors of the veterinary fraternity and as a result, some veterinarians and academics refused to work with VetPlus.

“This caused huge embarrassment to VetPlus and its employees and as a result, Mr Haythornthwaite decided to sue the university for defamation.

“The result was a complete climb down from the university who not only offered a full and unreserved apology, but also paid his full legal costs and compensation of £32,000 which Mr Haythornthwaite has donated to his chosen charity, Dogs For Good.”

In a “correction and apology” statement, The University of Lancashire said: “On 10th June 2025, Dr Heather Bacon sent an email to a small number of individuals involved in the opening event of the University of Lancashire’s School of Veterinary Medicine. That email contained accusations of racism against David Haythornthwaite. Those accusations were wrong and unfounded.

“Dr Bacon now accepts that Mr Haythornthwaite’s expression of his views regarding the University of Lancashire’s School of Veterinary Medicine’s efforts to promote diversity within the veterinary profession were not racist. She further accepts, without reservation, that the allegation that Mr Haythornthwaite was unwilling to sponsor the event because a person of colour was speaking at it was entirely untrue.

“Dr Bacon and the University of Lancashire wish to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and unreserved apology to Mr Haythornthwaite for the indignity and embarrassment caused to his personal and professional reputation by the email.

“As an expression of their sincere regret for the harm caused, Dr Bacon and the university have agreed to pay a substantial sum by way of compensation to a charity of Mr Haythornthwaite’s choosing, and to pay Mr Haythornthwaite’s legal costs.”

VetPlus has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Facebook and Wikimedia Commons.

Erin Malik | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Lancaster University delays release of summer 2026 exam timetable

Lancaster University visiting professor named 3,475 in the Epstein files leaves position

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco