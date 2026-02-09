Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

7 hours ago

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a University of Lancashire student who was found dead in her accommodation.

On the afternoon of Thursday 5th February, 19-year-old Carla-Maria Georgescu was found in her student room on Victoria Street, Preston.

Officers were called to the scene after a sudden death was reported.

A 34-year-old man from Hartpool man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody and is believed to have been known to Carla-Maria.

In a statement posted on its website, the University of Lancashire said the man is “unconnected to the university”.

The university has plans for an upcoming vigil to be held in Carla-Maria’s memory, the details of which have been shared with colleagues and students via email.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that news of this young woman’s death and the police activity will be concerning to many, but we want to tell you that we have a team of detectives and uniformed officers working hard to try and establish the circumstances”.

The University of Lancashire’s full statement reads: “We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Carla-Maria Georgescu.

“The university is aware that a 34-year-old man from Hartlepool, unconnected with the university but known to Carla-Maria, has been arrested and that person is currently in custody. Lancashire Constabulary is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and the university is working closely alongside them while their investigations continue.

“The wellbeing and safety of our students and staff is our priority. Support is being offered to anyone within our university community who is affected by this devastating incident and our thoughts are very much with loved ones, friends, and all those who knew our student at this incredibly distressing time.

“If you are a colleague or student at the university, please check your university email, Intranet or Student Hub, where we have shared more about wellbeing support and details of an upcoming vigil in Carla-Maria’s memory.

“If you have any concerns or information, please feel free to call Lancashire Constabulary on 101 quoting log 0560 of February 5 2026.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or accessLancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

