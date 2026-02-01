The Tab

Traffic delays expected up to six months following road works in Lancaster

This also follows possible delays from the commencement of roadworks on Caton Road, expected to last four weeks

Ryan Moynihan | News

Motorists face likely delays following the start of work to improve pavements along Scotforth Road.

Temporary traffic lights have been used to limit the impact of delays and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The pavement improvements started on Monday 26th January, and Lancashire County Council Highways have warned that this upgrade will take until approximately Tuesday 2nd June to be completed.

Traffic on Scotforth Road

Scotforth Road forms part of the A6 leading up to Lancaster University, meaning those who drive to the campus or use buses such as the 1A and 100 might be affected by these delays.

These works start soon after the commencement of roadworks in another part of Lancaster, on Caton Road, from Monday 19th January, which are expected to last until Friday 20th February. Lancashire County Council commissioned this as part of new works on the one-way system, with this likely to also cause delays for motorists.

Ryan Moynihan | News

