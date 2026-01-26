The Tab

The wait is over, Lancaster Uni has released its provisional summer exam timetable

Specific dates will be released on Thursday 19th February

Emma Netscher | News

Lancaster University has released a provisional time frame for undergraduate summer examinations.

Each undergraduate will have their timetable appear on the university student portal, the information will include when and where each exam will take place.

In an announcement published on the portal website, the university said students can expect specific dates to be published on Thursday 19th February 2026.

Exams will take a number of different forms such as in-person, online, in-person on computer. The exact form and date of a student’s exam is dependant on department, year and module. Department teams will provide information on which modules will have in-person or online examinations.

Part I students

According to the website, Part I undergraduates can expect their exams to begin around Monday 1st June (week 27) at the earliest. The end of the examination period is expected to be around Friday 19th June (week 29) at the latest.

Part II students

Part II undergraduates will have their exam period split into two sections, the early and main exam period, depending on their subject areas.

The early exam period will start on 20th April (week 21), the subject areas that will begin there examinations during this period are:

  • Biomedial and life sciences
  • Computing and communications
  • Engineering
  • Lancaster environmental centre (LEC)
  • Mathematics and statistics
  • Physics

Outside of these subject, part II students can expect the start of their exams to be no sooner than Saturday 9th May (end of week 23) and the latest possible date being Saturday 13th June (end of week 28).

August resit period

Students who do not pass their main summer examination period will be entered for an August resit. The resit period will be held from Monday 10th August to Friday 21st August.

Each resit will have a fee attached which goes towards the cost of reassessment, each reassessment will cost £25 with a maximum of £100. Should a student be experiencing financial difficulties, the university website points them towards the Student Money Advice Service for support and advice.

Student have been advised to not book holidays during the resit period until exam results have been received in July 2026.

Featured image logo via Lancaster University Website

