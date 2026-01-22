We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

1 hour ago

Everyone has a phone, well most people do. One of the best things about having a phone (in my opinion) is picking which media will grace your lock screen and greet you every single time you use your phone without fail.

I’ve seen some… interesting lock screens in my time. Some have been a bit creepy (seriously those who have a blank colour lock screen – what is wrong with you). Others have been super sweet – pictures of families, dogs, or artsy stills of your favourite landscape or piece of media.

So to delve into the deeper mind and psychology of the typical Lancs student, we are invading your privacy and judging the customisation of your personal property. At least ones you guys submitted on Instagram, obviously – we aren’t monsters.

Er…I don’t even know

I mean a farmer’s tan like that is pretty impressive, you may as well immortalise it to show to anyone you meet on a night out. I have truly never seen someone emulate a Squashie so well.

It’s admirable the lack of planning that goes in to getting that… pink. I recommend a good use of after sun and maybe think about using factor 50 suncream.

If this is your mate’s lock screen, I’m so sorry but they need some help, both spiritually and in sun protection.

Pets

A staple of any basic person. When I see a lock screen that depicts a beloved pet, I can’t help but think the phone’s owner must be desperately lacking in personality.

In this case, you can’t even see the dog’s face, so what is even the point. Don’t get me wrong, I love animals, but seriously? I’ve seen many a man utilise pictures of their dog or cat to help them appeal to women, and failing.

Photo skills on show

Okay, this is phenomenal. Everyone has had a pretty sunset on their lock screen at some point, but our lacking camera quality could never capture it this good.

The submitter further commented that they had taken this picture with their drone when in Australia, lucky for some.

Must be nice to look at and reminisce of a better time when packed on the hot and stuff 8.45am bus to the equally as beautiful concrete jungle that is the university campus.

Graffiti of a… blob?

Listen, we all wish to be artsy and cool with our choice in lock screen. But chances are, we still aren’t.

I can’t even tell what this is supposed to be. If I squint and turn my head I see an arm chair, but then also a cartoon character. I’m confused.

Maybe it’s because this person is so indie and cool that us conformists wouldn’t get it. Chill with the deep art Banksy, a lock screen isn’t that serious.

Lanscapes

I like it a lot. It’s a pretty tree, I have no clue what kind. Yet it doesn’t hold a candle to our uni staple Norma, who provides a small level of peace and serenity when desperately trying to lock in on the coursework you left until last minute.

More specific to this picture though, you’ve chopped half the tree out. Tut tut, mass consumerism is having an effect on our young people so much so they are virtually chopping down trees.

The picture does seem to be snapped in a golden hour of the day though, which is rare in Lancs, so bonus points.

Music

Have you really been to a concert if you haven’t made your view of your favourite singer your lock screen? Exactly.

Why live in the moment of a concert when you can block other people’s views with your phone, only to spend end up wishing you were back there every time you receive a notification? Bad concert etiquette.

Also, Harry Styles? Way to be different (I have both been to a Harry Styles concert and taken photos).

She’s cute

I have no clue who this is, but she is looking great and ready to pick up her son from Sunday league football.

Everything is on point, the pink velvet tracksuit, false tan, and awfully long nails – it’s just amazing. She looks as if she has a massive Range Rover but has no clue how to use it, and I love that for her.

And remember girl, no matter what anyone else says, the eyebrows and always be bigger and the lips can never be too overlined. That’s good advice for any make-up adorning Lancs student.

