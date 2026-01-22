Lancaster students: Here’s 11 strange things on campus you probably didn’t know about

3 hours ago

As the final season of Stranger Things came to an end, it is has a left a hollow space in our lives, and you are probably wondering: what’s next?

However, we do not need to leave stranger things in the past just yet, as our university world is not as different from the stranger things universe as it may seem.

We’ve trekked the whole of campus and complied eleven mysterious things on campus that you will definitely find strange.

Tree in the library

The bottom floor of the library contains a tree that has become a staple university treasure.

Although this may only be a surprise to freshers, what you probably didn’t know is that the tree is named “Norma”. The name derives from the previous tree called “Norman” which unfortunately died in 2020 due to an issue with the watering system.

Hopefully, Norma does not suffer the same fate and can continue watching over the frantic studying for future generations of students.

Barbecues

Despite Lancaster’s climate of just constant miserable rain, barbecue stations can be found across campus. There are fixed charcoal barbecues found in County and Grizedale college as well as electric barbecues that are available to hire out.

These are perfect for summer to spend time outside with flatmates or friends and cook some delicious food… if you trust the weather.

Barbara Hepworth Statue

To simple minds it may look like a rock with a hole in the middle of it, but to those who paid attention in art lessons in school, you may recognise that this is the work of Barbara Hepworth.

The piece named Dual form (1965) has been displayed at Lancaster for over 50 years and can be found in Alexander Square outside the University House.

A playground

The playground can be found opposite the front doors of our newest addition to the campus, a local co-op. The playground serves as a safe recreational space for young children of families that visit. Whilst the playground is not in use by its target audience, it can act as an unusual temptation to get students out of their rooms.

Whether you want to escape studying or miss the thrill of childhood, the playground’s swing is your sanctuary.

A camouflaged door

From a distance, this may look like an ordinary brick wall but it is actually a fire exit door for the engineering one building. Unfortunately, it does not lead to platform nine and three quarter (sorry to disappoint any Harry Potter fans) but instead provides a safe exit route from the building.

Bin for batteries

Although a bin for batteries is not unusual, they are normally expected to be found inside buildings or local supermarkets. However, this particular bin is located at Bin Store 54, just next to the Wooden Walkway on the South West Campus. It is really useful in safely disposing any batteries but beware of the seagulls’ bin territory.

Duck pond

This scenic spot alongside the South Spine is a hidden treasure to those rushing to lectures and choose the stairs. Instead the spiral ramp gives a sneaky peek of the pond but for those who want to admire at the ducks much longer, there are plenty of benches to sit on. This space of wildlife provides leisurely home for the ducks so next time you are the South Spine make sure to have a look out for any ducks.

Campus captured in a frame

Within the ground floor of the Management Building, an art piece depicting the Lancaster University campus is displayed on the wall.

The artwork is accurate to campus so it can be quite disorientating admiring a mirror of campus buildings that you could go outside and see. Although, whilst waiting for your lecture to begin, you can test your knowledge by seeing which Lancaster landmarks you can recognise.

We will leave this one for you to discover whilst you wait for the previous lecturer to stop faffing and actually leave the lecture hall you need to be in.

Bull’s head

Alongside the famous artwork on campus, there is a sculpture by Shawn Williamson (1991) called Bull’s Head, which is (you guessed it!) a bull’s head made out of Shap Granite. This is a hidden treasure as it is not visible within the centre and spines of campus. It is located outside of the Chaplaincy centre and adds a unique visual to the area.

Spot in the woods

Just outside the entrance of the LICA building there is a path leading to an open area inside the mini woods. Although, this is a familiar spot to the many art students it is certainly unknown to others.

What you may have not known, is that the area contains the remains of outdoor study pods that used to be on campus but are no longer there. Instead, areas of decking and leftovers of student art adventures can be found there.

Arrow

Although it is a small aspect of the university that is hidden underneath student’s feet, it is undeniably strange that there is a lonely arrow. It is located on one of the tiled flooring outside Grizedale bar with no key object or direction it is pointing us too.

Perhaps it points to the upside down…

