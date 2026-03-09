From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

30 mins ago

TikToker Anna Paul just got “exposed” for filing her OnlyFans content with her brother, but that’s not the only controversy the content creator has been in this past year. Here’s a look back at her biggest scandals.

The rumours that Anna Paul’s brother films her OF videos

Recently, a Reddit post has gone viral for “exposing” Anna’s brother, Atis, for allegedly recording her OnlyFans content. An anonymous poster claimed to have bought an exclusive video in which Atis can be heard in the background, and his ex-girlfriend Mikaela is in the shower with Anna. This has since been corroborated by lots of different people online, including Mikaela, who claims she has seen the video.

Despite all the conversation around this alleged leak, neither Atis or Anna have addressed these allegations, and it looks like they’re pretty much set to ignore them. Interesting choice!

Claims that Anna Paul was fatphobic towards fans

When Mikaela originally did her big takedown video on Anna, she claimed Anna was fatphobic towards her ex-boyfriend, Glenn. Additionally, voice notes allegedly from an Anna Paul fan group chat leaked, in which the content creator encouraged her followers to leave hateful comments under another content creator’s videos.

“Don’t save this voice message, but we should make fake TikTok accounts and just comment on her TikTok all the things she would be insecure about. We should just go into detail and comment on that hate, so that she knows she is really that ugly,” Anna allegedly said.

“Like those types of comments that make you stay up at night, those types of comments where you’re like, ‘Are my arms really fat? Is my nose really that big?’.”

That whole ‘pretending to grow up poor’ drama

On several occasions, Anna Paul has hinted that she grew up poor, or at least that her family struggled financially during the holiday season. A few years ago, she did a giveaway to help mums struggling during the Christmas period, and said her parents would spend their last $20 on prawns so they could have a nice dinner, while Atis and Anna wrapped empty bottles to make it look like they had more presents.

Some eagle-eyed people went to the bottom of Ann’s Instagram page and found pictures of her wearing designer clothes and jewellery as a teenager, and in what appears to be a private jet. Anna has since addressed these discrepancies by saying social media doesn’t actually reflect reality. She claimed she curated the content for her social media, but in reality, she couldn’t even afford the gas bill.

