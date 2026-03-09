The Tab

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

This has been a messy year for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

TikToker Anna Paul just got “exposed” for filing her OnlyFans content with her brother, but that’s not the only controversy the content creator has been in this past year. Here’s a look back at her biggest scandals.

The rumours that Anna Paul’s brother films her OF videos

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Paul 💗 (@annapaul)

Recently, a Reddit post has gone viral for “exposing” Anna’s brother, Atis, for allegedly recording her OnlyFans content. An anonymous poster claimed to have bought an exclusive video in which Atis can be heard in the background, and his ex-girlfriend Mikaela is in the shower with Anna. This has since been corroborated by lots of different people online, including Mikaela, who claims she has seen the video.

Despite all the conversation around this alleged leak, neither Atis or Anna have addressed these allegations, and it looks like they’re pretty much set to ignore them. Interesting choice!

Claims that Anna Paul was fatphobic towards fans

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Paul 💗 (@annapaul)

When Mikaela originally did her big takedown video on Anna, she claimed Anna was fatphobic towards her ex-boyfriend, Glenn. Additionally, voice notes allegedly from an Anna Paul fan group chat leaked, in which the content creator encouraged her followers to leave hateful comments under another content creator’s videos.

“Don’t save this voice message, but we should make fake TikTok accounts and just comment on her TikTok all the things she would be insecure about. We should just go into detail and comment on that hate, so that she knows she is really that ugly,” Anna allegedly said.

“Like those types of comments that make you stay up at night, those types of comments where you’re like, ‘Are my arms really fat? Is my nose really that big?’.”

That whole ‘pretending to grow up poor’ drama

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Paul 💗 (@annapaul)

On several occasions, Anna Paul has hinted that she grew up poor, or at least that her family struggled financially during the holiday season. A few years ago, she did a giveaway to help mums struggling during the Christmas period, and said her parents would spend their last $20 on prawns so they could have a nice dinner, while Atis and Anna wrapped empty bottles to make it look like they had more presents.

Some eagle-eyed people went to the bottom of Ann’s Instagram page and found pictures of her wearing designer clothes and jewellery as a teenager, and in what appears to be a private jet. Anna has since addressed these discrepancies by saying social media doesn’t actually reflect reality. She claimed she curated the content for her social media, but in reality, she couldn’t even afford the gas bill.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram 

More on: Influencers TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

OnlyFans film Heated Rivalry

This real-life gay couple made an OnlyFans film based on Heated Rivalry, and it’s even steamier

TikToker Anna Paul exposed for filming OF content with her brother, and there’s ‘proof’

Latest

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London