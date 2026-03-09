Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

2 hours ago

Ex-child star and influencer Piper Rockelle has addressed rumours about her relationship with Rakai and influencer Madi, after rumours that she was cheating on him went viral.

Piper Rockelle went viral for launching an OnlyFans career at just 18 years old, after getting her first taste of internet fame from being a successful child YouTuber. The influencer has since abandoned her YouTube channel and has been seen spending a lot of time with controversial Twitch streamer, Rakai.

The two announced their relationship through TikTok, but neither of their audiences is convinced it’s genuine. Not letting that stop them, the “couple” have been filing TikToks together and Piper is now a regular guest on Rakai’s streams.

Piper has recently addressed rumours about her relationship with fellow content creator, Madi, and said she’s in an “open relationship” with 17-year-old Rakai.

“Rakai has been open about being with other girls in this relationship, so why can’t I?” she said to TMZ. “I think it is becoming one of those things where it’s like an open relationship, if Rakai is hanging out and doing stuff with other girls, so am I.”

She continued: “Madi is so hot. She makes me feel special for sure, and we just vibe. I think she definitely embraces my OnlyFans.

“I think Rakai and his friends think it’s out there for me to have an OF, but she likes it, and who knows, you might see us one day together on it.”

Piper recently clapped back at the hate she was getting for starting an OnlyFans so soon after turning 18, and with an audience she built off of family-friendly content on YouTube.

“We’re all doing things other people wouldn’t do. That’s the point. You have to take risks,” she told The Hollywood Fix. “I don’t think I ever got paid like that from YouTube. I filled my house with sand once for a video, and it cost $20,000. I couldn’t keep doing things like that without money coming in,”

