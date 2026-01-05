The Tab
Piper Rockelle responds backlash OnlyFans

18-year-old Piper Rockelle responds to ‘gross’ backlash over huge OnlyFans earnings in one hour

‘Idk how this is a flex’

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Piper Rockelle, who first became known for making YouTube videos as a child, has responded to backlash after she launched her OnlyFans on 1 January, following her 18th birthday last August. She had been hinting at the launch for days and even shared a countdown on X before the link went live.

Within the first hour, she claimed to have made $1 million. And by the end of the day, she said she had earned $2.9 million. Most of that came from subscriptions, with about $300,000 reportedly coming from private messages.

Supplied: Piper Rockelle

Piper began posting on YouTube at eight and quickly built a huge following with her “Squad” videos. Her early career drew controversy, which was covered in the 2025 Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

Despite that history, Piper remained a prominent online figure. And her OnlyFans launch has only added to the debate, especially because many of her early viewers are still part of her audience.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement prompted a lot of negative reaction online. Many people criticised her move into adult content and how her earlier fame ties into it.

One person wrote, “My big issue is she made that much from grown adults who’ve been waiting for her to make that content since she was a child.” Another said, “Idk how this is a flex… disappointing the people who raised you is something I’d never want to do.”

Other people were harsher. “Nah, f*ck that social media pushing this weird do whatever you want. No moral culture y’all need to wake tf up,” one wrote. Someone else commented, “Ok but it’s because they’ve been watching you since a child… is that hot?”

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Piper Rockelle has now responded to the backlash

@piperrockelle

#fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – 🎀Piper Rockelle🎀

Piper didn’t ignore the criticism. In a TikTok video, she pushed back strongly: “You guys cannot convince me that I’m the gross one,” she said. “Tell me why every single one of my search bars is, ‘Piper Rockelle unblurred photos, Piper Rockelle link photos, Piper Rockelle a** pics.’ Ya’ll are so quick to hate it, yet so fast to search that sh*t up. Who’s the real gross one? You.”

She added that she doesn’t mind the hate, as long as people are paying: “But actually, I don’t mind. If you’re going there, if you’re buying sh*t, do whatever you want. Take everything.”

Despite the criticism, Piper has also shared how she plans to use some of her earnings, including buying her grandmother a car, which she described as an “amazing” experience.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via @piperrockelle/Instagram.

More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

From eight-year-old influencer to OnlyFans millionaire: Piper Rockelle’s chaotic career arc

18-year-old Piper Rockelle breaks massive record hours after launching her OnlyFans

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it