18-year-old Piper Rockelle responds to ‘gross’ backlash over huge OnlyFans earnings in one hour

Piper Rockelle, who first became known for making YouTube videos as a child, has responded to backlash after she launched her OnlyFans on 1 January, following her 18th birthday last August. She had been hinting at the launch for days and even shared a countdown on X before the link went live.

Within the first hour, she claimed to have made $1 million. And by the end of the day, she said she had earned $2.9 million. Most of that came from subscriptions, with about $300,000 reportedly coming from private messages.

Piper began posting on YouTube at eight and quickly built a huge following with her “Squad” videos. Her early career drew controversy, which was covered in the 2025 Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

Despite that history, Piper remained a prominent online figure. And her OnlyFans launch has only added to the debate, especially because many of her early viewers are still part of her audience.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement prompted a lot of negative reaction online. Many people criticised her move into adult content and how her earlier fame ties into it.

One person wrote, “My big issue is she made that much from grown adults who’ve been waiting for her to make that content since she was a child.” Another said, “Idk how this is a flex… disappointing the people who raised you is something I’d never want to do.”

Other people were harsher. “Nah, f*ck that social media pushing this weird do whatever you want. No moral culture y’all need to wake tf up,” one wrote. Someone else commented, “Ok but it’s because they’ve been watching you since a child… is that hot?”

Piper Rockelle has now responded to the backlash

Piper didn’t ignore the criticism. In a TikTok video, she pushed back strongly: “You guys cannot convince me that I’m the gross one,” she said. “Tell me why every single one of my search bars is, ‘Piper Rockelle unblurred photos, Piper Rockelle link photos, Piper Rockelle a** pics.’ Ya’ll are so quick to hate it, yet so fast to search that sh*t up. Who’s the real gross one? You.”

She added that she doesn’t mind the hate, as long as people are paying: “But actually, I don’t mind. If you’re going there, if you’re buying sh*t, do whatever you want. Take everything.”

Despite the criticism, Piper has also shared how she plans to use some of her earnings, including buying her grandmother a car, which she described as an “amazing” experience.

