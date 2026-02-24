10 ball themes Durham students actually want to see

2 hours ago

Durham balls: The highlight of most students’ social calendars and an opportunity to dress up in clothes that would be way too extravagant for any other context.

We asked Durham students which ball themes they’d most like to see and here are some of the top ideas!

1. Medieval

Chainmail, candlelight, tapestries: This was a recurring theme in the given responses. As it seemed 2025 was the year of the medieval revival – with a renewed cultural emphasis on fantasy and craftsmanship – this could be a great theme for the Durham balls of 2026. Plus, we’re pretty much embracing the medieval vibes here most of the time anyway with our ancient traditions..

2. Under the sea

This was another popular choice, with a fair few responses. Self-explanatory, really: Textured blue decorations, a range of options for colour palettes (bright, tropical fish or dark shipwreck vibes?), and plenty of options for outfits. Perhaps it is finally time to bring the Seaham vibes to Durham city centre – or Wynyard Hall…

3. Ancient Greece / Mythology

This was another one of the most popular responses! This would give attendees plenty of options for clothing and would befit the grandeur of some of the most popular Durham ball locations. Think blue, white, gold, marble, and laurel wreaths.

4. Masquerade

Another top pick from the people of Durham.

This was the theme of the History and English society ball this year! This ball was a huge success and it was so much fun to accessorise with elaborate masks – and when else could we possibly wear masquerade masks? Masquerade balls are definitely the moment…

5. Met Gala

This was one of my favourite ideas because it both allows you to wear whatever you’re comfortable with and gives you the opportunity to wear something totally out-there and inappropriate for any other context. Plus, you could really play up the photo opportunities with a red carpet.

6. St. Patrick’s Day

One of the suggestions was more holiday-themed events. Usually, these are reserved for formals, but it would be nice to see an occasion like St. Patrick’s day given its own ball. The people of Chads in particular would go crazy for this one – a sea of green.

7. Teletubbies

Okay, I’m not sure how realistic this one is, but the suggestion did make me laugh so I’m including it. As the submitter told us, this would be a really fun concept because of the juxtaposition between the ridiculous theme and the grand locations where these balls are often hosted. Plus, you could take this as far as you like, whether it’s a small headband or an entire Teletubby suit (if, for some reason, you own one).

8. The Great Gatsby

Easy but classy. A 1920s theme is easy to dress for and could include entertainment such as live jazz, dancers, and some required yearning in honour of Jay Gatsby… A great one for students chasing the high of A Level English literature.

9. Fairytale / Enchanted forest

Tell me this wouldn’t be the cutest theme ever? An enchanted forest theme would just guarantee unreal outfits, flattering lighting, and enough atmosphere to make even the most rogue drunk ball behaviour look intentional and whimsical.

10. Old Hollywood glamour

An Old Hollywood glamour theme would be amazing: All the drama of Elizabeth Taylor side-eye and Marilyn Monroe sparkle, but with significantly cheaper champagne.

