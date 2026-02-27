This real-life gay couple made an OnlyFans film based on Heated Rivalry, and it’s even steamier

6 hours ago

People were completely obsessed with Heated Rivalry when it blew up last year, and there’s actually an OnlyFans film based on the steamy romance series.

So, after the massive success of Heated Rivalry, people have basically been counting down the days until season two finally arrives. The cast and creator have already teased that the next chapter will continue Shane and Ilya’s story. But Heated Rivalry season two’s filming isn’t even expected to begin until summer this year, which means there’s still a bit of a wait.

But you don’t have to wait that long for more hockey rivalry energy, because an OnlyFans film inspired by the hit series has already been released. It’s made by a real-life couple who said the story mirrors their own relationship.

It’s called Winner Takes All

OnlyFans stars Paul Codi and Travis Connor have released an erotic film titled Winner Takes All. And the project is directly inspired by the steamy series Heated Rivalry.

Codi and Connor got married last year and now create content together on OnlyFans as The CC Boys. The pair said they personally connected with the themes of identity, masculinity and falling in love within competitive spaces explored in Heated Rivalry.

The hockey connection is very real

Codi didn’t just play an athlete on screen, he actually was one. Before entering adult entertainment, he played professional hockey and even had the opportunity to become an NHL referee. However, he eventually stepped away from the sport due to what he described as toxic masculinity, homophobia and politics within the industry.

He came out at the age of 28 after leaving hockey behind. This is something he said shaped how he approached this new film.

Connor explained how meaningful the experience was for his husband. He told Pride, “He was a hockey player for so long. I think it was liberating for him to marry those words together, let that shell and armour go that was his hockey life, and fuse that with his adult stuff. This has been a really powerful scene for us to do together.”

Speaking about recreating elements similar to Heated Rivalry, Codi said, “It’s been an emotional scene for me. It’s really one of the most real scenes we’ve done so far. Hockey’s a very masculine sport. Not many guys are comfortable with their sexuality. I wanted to pursue my true, authentic self in a way that I could never have done as a professional athlete. I felt like I came out on my own terms.”

Connor’s journey was completely different

Interestingly, Connor had another career before joining the adult industry. He worked as a professional drag queen and comedian for around 15 years before moving into online adult content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, stepping away from performance layers and embracing vulnerability completely changed how he saw himself. He explained, “We are the real Heated Rivalry! We are the real thing, we’re living it. And we want people to be aware of that. We are comfortable enough with our sexualities, so we want to show that. I was using drag to cover up my insecurities about my body. Now, to be fully vulnerable, taking all those layers off lets you see yourself in a new light.”

You can watch Winner Takes All on all of Codi and Connor’s adult platforms.

