The Tab

Lancaster University chaplains visit Vatican City to meet Pope Leo XIV

The visit aimed to ‘build closer ties between the ecumenical Christian partners’ at Lancaster University’s Chaplaincy Centre

Evie-Mae Ford | News

An ecumenical delegation of Lancaster University Chaplains has met Pope Leo XIV in front of an audience at the Vatican in Rome. 

Canon Michael Docherty (Catholic), Reverence Matt Guilder (Church of England) and Lead Chaplain the Reverend John Rogers (Baptist) are the three chaplains given the opportunity to meet his Holiness in person. 

The trip was funded by the Chaplaincy charity and facilitated by the Catholic Church.

The chaplains also met the founders of the Hallow app, a Christian prayer app that has 30 million subscribers across the denominations, with many users being under the age of 25.

The Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre, located just across from Bowland North, made Lancaster University the UK’s first to house a ‘multi-faith’ chaplaincy centre, and houses worship centres for the Catholic, Anglican and Free-Church Christian communities on campus.

The building also has rooms for Jewish and Buddhist university groups, a cafe and an alternative therapy treatment room. Furthermore, the Chaplaincy Service also provides Muslim prayer and community space Ash House.

The visit further established an opportunity to “consider the overall vision of the Chaplaincy” and seek insight from practitioners in this field, based at the English Seminary in Rome, the Venerable English College.

Reverend John Rogers said: “Meeting the Pope was a wonderful opportunity and privilege and something I never expected to happen when I started last year as Lead Chaplain at the university. The Pope seemed genuinely interested to hear about the work of our multi-faith chaplaincy, which was such an encouragement and endorsement of what we are trying to achieve in bringing different faith traditions together.” 

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

In a statement from Canon Michael Docherty, he said: “Our time together in Rome helped us learn more about our shared Christian heritage, it gave us a space to reflect and discuss the progress we have made as a team over the last year, and to think about what we hope to see in the future.” 

Similarly, The Reverend John Rogers said: “We had some helpful conversations in terms of how we best support the engagement of the next generation of spiritual seekers, what trends have been noticed and what resources might be made available.” 

The Chaplaincy team has given its special thanks to Bishop Paul Swarbrick, the Catholic Trustee of the Chaplaincy Charity. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @luchaplaincy

Evie-Mae Ford | News

Read Next

Holocaust Memorial Day service is being held at Lancaster Town Hall garden

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Lancaster University researcher heads project exploring trauma after terrorist attacks

Latest

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

The brutal reason for Ariana and Cynthia’s Oscars snub, which makes their breakup even sadder

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, they’re taking a break from one another

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

The brutal reason for Ariana and Cynthia’s Oscars snub, which makes their breakup even sadder

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, they’re taking a break from one another