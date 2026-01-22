Holocaust Memorial Day service is being held at Lancaster Town Hall garden

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lantern to take part in the Light the Darkness national movement

A service of remembrance will be held at Lancaster Town Hall, in the Garden of Remembrance Tuesday 27th January at 6pm.

This remembrance ceremony will include the lighting of memorial candles, a minute’s silence for the victims of the Holocaust alongside some multi faith prayers and readings.

People attending the event are encouraged to bring a lantern to take part in the Light the Darkness national moment, during which people across the nation will light lanterns and candles as a shared pledge to remember those who were persecuted and murdered during the Holocaust.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Margaret Pattison, said: “As we gather in the Garden of Remembrance, we will pause to honour all those whose lives were taken and to reflect on the enduring impact of the Holocaust”.

Councillor Margaret Pattison further added: “By coming together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to challenging discrimination in all its forms and to ensuring that the lessons of the past are passed on”.

Lancaster City Council has announced the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day is Bridging Generations, which ultimately highlights the responsibility each generation holds in preserving the memory, sharing stories, and ensuring the lessons of the past continue to guide the future.

If you are unable to attend the service taking place on Tuesday, you and your friends can show your support by joining millions of others in honouring the memory of those persecuted, by safely lighting a candle at 8pm and placing it in your windows.

The Light the Darkness national moment serves as an annual reminder to remember those who were murdered, remembering who they were and to take a stand against prejudice and hatred.

