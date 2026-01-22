The Tab

Holocaust Memorial Day service is being held at Lancaster Town Hall garden

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lantern to take part in the Light the Darkness national movement

Evie-Mae Ford | News

A service of remembrance will be held at Lancaster Town Hall, in the Garden of Remembrance Tuesday 27th January at 6pm.  

This remembrance ceremony will include the lighting of memorial candles, a minute’s silence for the victims of the Holocaust alongside some multi faith prayers and readings.  

People attending the event are encouraged to bring a lantern to take part in the Light the Darkness national moment, during which people across the nation will light lanterns and candles as a shared pledge to remember those who were persecuted and murdered during the Holocaust.  

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Margaret Pattison, said: “As we gather in the Garden of Remembrance, we will pause to honour all those whose lives were taken and to reflect on the enduring impact of the Holocaust”. 

Councillor Margaret Pattison further added: “By coming together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to challenging discrimination in all its forms and to ensuring that the lessons of the past are passed on”. 

Lancaster City Council has announced the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day is Bridging Generations, which ultimately highlights the responsibility each generation holds in preserving the memory, sharing stories, and ensuring the lessons of the past continue to guide the future. 

If you are unable to attend the service taking place on Tuesday, you and your friends can show your support by joining millions of others in honouring the memory of those persecuted, by safely lighting a candle at 8pm and placing it in your windows. 

The Light the Darkness national moment serves as an annual reminder to remember those who were murdered, remembering who they were and to take a stand against prejudice and hatred. 

You can find out more here

Evie-Mae Ford | News

Read Next

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Lancaster students: Here’s 11 strange things on campus you probably didn’t know about

Calling all future writers: The Lancaster Tab wants you to join

Latest
his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT