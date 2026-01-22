Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know
Lancs students will have the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals
Across January and February, Lancaster University is hosting a series of career panels focusing on potential career paths for students to explore.
The sessions are open to all students who register to attend the sessions, and will cover a broad range of career paths such as: journalism, human resources, and the cyber industry.
On the Lancaster University website, the panels are described as “offering the opportunity to discover career insights, gain top tips for applications and make connections with industry professionals”.
The upcoming events are hosted by industry professionals which involves employers, training providers and alumni speakers having expertise in these sectors.
There are five sessions on offer:
- Teaching
- Tech, Data & Cyber
- Creative Design & Marketing
- HR, Legal & Compliance
- Publishing & Journalism
The panels last one and a half hours, with the first hour consisting of short presentations, followed by half an hour of informal Q&A and conversations.
The speakers will share insights into their daily work life and experience of working within the field. In addition to this, they will explain the recruitment process and particular skills they are looking for in future employees.
The time, date, location and speakers of these panels is tailored to each session.
Most ReadView this post on Instagram
Teaching
Date: Wednesday 28th January
Time: 3-4.30pm
Location: Fylde College Lecture Theatre 1, A15
Featuring: Teach First, Get into Teaching, Ripley Initial Teacher Training, Edge Hill University, and National Institute of Teaching
Tech, data and cyber
Date: Thursday 5th February
Time: 2-3.30pm
Location: Fylde College Lecture Theatre 1, A15
Featuring: Barclays Tech, Yordas Group, Collaboraite
Creative design and marketing
Date: Thursday 12th February
Time: 2-3.30pm
Location: Bowland North Seminar Room 10, A028
Featuring: Muller, and alumnus Dominic Williams from Digitap (previous co-founder of Fat Media)
HR, legal and compliance
Date: Thursday 19th February
Time: 2-3.30pm
Location: Furness College Lecture Theatre 1, A037
Featuring: alumna Rebekah Hopper, a Risk and Compliance Analyst at BNY
Publishing and journalism
Date: Thursday 26th February
Time: 2-3.30pm
Location: Welcome Centre Lecture Theatre 2, A23
Featuring: BBC journalist Tom Bedworth and VisitBritain writer and editor Helen Parkinson (who are both Lancaster alumni) and University of Lancashire Publishing academic Alexa Gregson
Students interested in any of the panels can sign up here.
For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
Featured image via Lancaster University Careers Connect website