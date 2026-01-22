The Tab

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Lancs students will have the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals

Zoe Lavender | News

Across January and February, Lancaster University is hosting a series of career panels focusing on potential career paths for students to explore.

The sessions are open to all students who register to attend the sessions, and will cover a broad range of career paths such as: journalism, human resources, and the cyber industry.

On the Lancaster University website, the panels are described as “offering the opportunity to discover career insights, gain top tips for applications and make connections with industry professionals”.

The upcoming events are hosted by industry professionals which involves employers, training providers and alumni speakers having expertise in these sectors.

There are five sessions on offer:

  • Teaching
  • Tech, Data & Cyber
  • Creative Design & Marketing
  • HR, Legal & Compliance
  • Publishing & Journalism

The panels last one and a half hours, with the first hour consisting of short presentations, followed by half an hour of informal Q&A and conversations.

The speakers will share insights into their daily work life and experience of working within the field. In addition to this, they will explain the recruitment process and particular skills they are looking for in future employees.

The time, date, location and speakers of these panels is tailored to each session.

Teaching

Date: Wednesday 28th January

Time: 3-4.30pm

Location: Fylde College Lecture Theatre 1, A15

Featuring: Teach First, Get into Teaching, Ripley Initial Teacher Training, Edge Hill University, and National Institute of Teaching

Tech, data and cyber

Date: Thursday 5th February

Time: 2-3.30pm

Location: Fylde College Lecture Theatre 1, A15

Featuring: Barclays Tech, Yordas Group, Collaboraite

Creative design and marketing

Date: Thursday 12th February

Time: 2-3.30pm

Location: Bowland North Seminar Room 10, A028

Featuring: Muller, and alumnus Dominic Williams from Digitap (previous co-founder of Fat Media)

HR, legal and compliance

Date: Thursday 19th February

Time: 2-3.30pm

Location: Furness College Lecture Theatre 1, A037

Featuring: alumna Rebekah Hopper, a Risk and Compliance Analyst at BNY

Publishing and journalism

Date: Thursday 26th February

Time: 2-3.30pm

Location: Welcome Centre Lecture Theatre 2, A23

Featuring: BBC journalist Tom Bedworth and VisitBritain writer and editor Helen Parkinson (who are both Lancaster alumni) and University of Lancashire Publishing academic Alexa Gregson

Students interested in any of the panels can sign up here.

Featured image via Lancaster University Careers Connect website 

Zoe Lavender | News

