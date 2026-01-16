Sports Direct store opens in Lancaster city centre

The store fills the empty HMV and Select lots in St Nicolas Arcade

3 hours ago

Sports direct has opened a store in Lancaster city centre, situated in the lots which previously belonged to HMV and Select before their closure in 2025.

The Sports Direct store is 7,000 sq ft and houses sportswear, sports accessories, footwear, Lego, and more.

After the closure of HMV was announced in July, it was unknown if anything would be immediately filling the new lot. In November, once Select was revealed to also be closing, the confirmation that Sports Direct would be opening followed soon after.

Work began to take place on the lots from late November and the store finally opened on 14th December.

A Lancaster University student told The Tab: “It’s great to finally have Sports Direct in Lancaster. As much as HMV will be a big miss, it’s very useful to have sportswear available to reasonable prices, especially for those in sporting societies.”

The new shop is the first in Lancaster city centre, with the closest otherwise being in Morecambe’s Sunnycliffe Retail Park, beside the White Lund Industrial Estate.

There is currently a sale already happening in the store, with all sale items up to 70% off.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group told the Lancaster Guardian: “The dynamic new store will offer customers the world’s best sports and lifestyle brands, while also bringing other brands from Frasers Group’s ecosystem, including USC and GAME, to the location.”

