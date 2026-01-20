Lancaster University researcher heads project exploring trauma following terrorist attacks

Research reveals communication is key for schools in navigating long and short term aftermath of traumatic events

A Lancaster University researcher and social work lecturer is leading the ‘Bee The Difference in Schools’ research project.

The project aims to evaluate and improve support for young survivors, families and school staff in the aftermath of attacks.

This is part of the efforts of the Bee The Difference campaign group, headed by Dr Cath Hill, the IKEA-partnered charity National Emergencies Trust, and survivors of the Manchester arena attack.

Teachers have voiced concerns over the worrying gap in information, guidance and practical procedures for educators following traumatic events like terror attacks. This means that they are not properly equipped to safely, confidently, and consistently support young people and guardians, in the short and long term alike.

In response, the Bee The Difference in Schools project was introduced in educational institutions to find out what is really needed to support people sustainably and effectively.

Explaining her approach to the project and issue at hand, Lancaster Uni’s Dr Cath Hill said: “The more we can learn from the lived experiences of young people and educators, the more we can create really practical solutions.”

Through workshops, the Bee The Difference researchers have interacted directly with survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack and 2025 Southport attack, as well as over 50 professionals impacted by the incidents.

Communication was found to be the most important thing for schools to actively integrate into their approaches to support, since several project participants mentioned a lack of necessary guidance following attacks. As a result, guardians in Southport turned to informal routes of communication such as WhatsApp groups to seek information, support and advice, creating anxiety in personal and professional circles because the risk of misinformation was high.

It was also emphasised by children and adults alike that when students transition between schools, it’s important for there to be structured communication between institutions to better understand and support student survivors as they enter new environments.

These findings have already catalysed important changes. Natasha Sandland, a virtual school headteacher from Sefton, said: “This project has already proved extremely valuable to Sefton Council. Since the first workshop we have implemented an innovative student passport system in local schools. This records adjustments for children affected by the Southport incident and ensures they don’t have to retell their story as they transition through their education.”

