Bridgerton lead line what's next

This sneaky line every Bridgerton lead says secretly hints at what’s coming next season

It’s a massive clue

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

People have found this sneaky line every Bridgerton lead says might secretly hint at what’s coming next season.

Every season of the show focuses on a different Bridgerton love story. Season four followed Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Baek. But people are already trying to work out who will lead season five.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has already dropped a few hints. She told Deadline that seasons five and six will focus on the middle Bridgerton sisters. “Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five and in six. In what order? I can’t say,” she said.

The pocket square she was wearing had the letters E and F, which clearly points to Eloise Bridgerton and Francesca Bridgerton.

Jess also confirmed there will be clues hidden in the show itself. “Similar to the end of season three, there are some clues for people to parse,” she said.

And actually, people think they may have already found one. There is a funny pattern across the seasons. Each lead character tends to say a line about something they would never do… and then that exact thing ends up happening in the following season.

Bridgerton lead line what's next

via Netflix

For example, back in season one, Anthony Bridgerton famously said love would have no part in his marriage. Then, in season two, his entire story was about falling in love.

In season two, Colin Bridgerton said he would “never court Penelope Featherington”. Fast forward to season three, and that’s exactly what he ends up doing.

And then in season three, Benedict says he has no interest in marriage and just wants to enjoy life. So, naturally, season four ends with his wedding.

Now, people think season four has dropped the next “never” line. During the final wedding scene, Penelope asks Francesca if she would ever want to get married again. She replies, “Absolutely not. I had my great love. Never again.”

So, since the show has been following the same pattern, that line could actually be a massive clue.

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

