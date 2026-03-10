This sneaky line every Bridgerton lead says secretly hints at what’s coming next season

4 hours ago

People have found this sneaky line every Bridgerton lead says might secretly hint at what’s coming next season.

Every season of the show focuses on a different Bridgerton love story. Season four followed Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Baek. But people are already trying to work out who will lead season five.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has already dropped a few hints. She told Deadline that seasons five and six will focus on the middle Bridgerton sisters. “Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five and in six. In what order? I can’t say,” she said.

The pocket square she was wearing had the letters E and F, which clearly points to Eloise Bridgerton and Francesca Bridgerton.

Jess also confirmed there will be clues hidden in the show itself. “Similar to the end of season three, there are some clues for people to parse,” she said.

And actually, people think they may have already found one. There is a funny pattern across the seasons. Each lead character tends to say a line about something they would never do… and then that exact thing ends up happening in the following season.

For example, back in season one, Anthony Bridgerton famously said love would have no part in his marriage. Then, in season two, his entire story was about falling in love.

In season two, Colin Bridgerton said he would “never court Penelope Featherington”. Fast forward to season three, and that’s exactly what he ends up doing.

And then in season three, Benedict says he has no interest in marriage and just wants to enjoy life. So, naturally, season four ends with his wedding.

Now, people think season four has dropped the next “never” line. During the final wedding scene, Penelope asks Francesca if she would ever want to get married again. She replies, “Absolutely not. I had my great love. Never again.”

So, since the show has been following the same pattern, that line could actually be a massive clue.

