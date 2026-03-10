I owe The Sugarhouse an apology: Reasons why the silent disco is a great night out

4 hours ago

If you are anything like I was, you were turning your nose up when the Sugarhouse theme is announced as a silent disco. I didn’t fancy wearing heavy headphones that would disrupt my club experience.

But I was honestly so wrong, the silent disco night was an excellent experience. It gave you the opportunity to take into your own hands the music you were dancing to and also provided some perks that I didn’t even think of.

How the silent disco operated on a three channel basis, with one being for indie music, one for pop, and a final one for rap/hip hop. Each was controlled by a different DJ up on the stage.

They weren’t necessarily strict categories, but you could tell what channel people were listening to by a designated colour on their headphones. Green was pop, blue for indie, and red for rap. So if you found a song on a different channel that you know you and your friends would vibe to – a quick point to your own earphones and a simple switch on the headphone button meant you were all vibing to the same music.

With how the silent disco works out of the way, here is why I thoroughly recommend attending the next silent disco.

You have control over your own music

A lot of people have their own music tastes, as The Lancaster Tab has covered… numerous times. The control you have over your own music is a key selling point of a silent disco.

If you didn’t like the pop song that was being played on the green channel, a quick press on the headphones meant you were instantly switched to a different channel.

Less music fatigue

It was really refreshing to be able to control what you found yourself listening to and when. It also meant I actually saved money as I didn’t find myself wanting to go to the bar for a change of scenery.

It meant that we didn’t find ourselves betting bored of the music. When Sugar eventually closed around 3am, it felt like time had flown by because it was so much fun listening to whichever channel I wanted and not getting genre fatigue.

When the lights did eventually turn on, it was clear other people felt the same as that was the most busy I had seen Sugar at closing time and people didn’t seem like they wanted to leave.

You can actually order drinks without having to shout

Game changer. I always feel for the poor bar staff when customers are leaning over having to shout their orders down their ears, it must get old fast.

With the silent disco, you could actually talk at a less-than-shouting volume. That isn’t to say the only noise when you took off your headphones was the squeak of shoes on the dance floor, people were singing along generally – and it was cool to hear the blend of different channels people were clearly enjoying.

But honestly not having to shout your order at the bar staff was a perk I hadn’t even thought of.

Where you go the music follows

This was another thing I don’t think people think of when it comes to the perks of a silent disco. You don’t have to miss out on the music when you need to go to other areas where music doesn’t normally stretch to.

Need the bathroom? The music will follow you, making the line a little less boring.

Want to go to the smoking area? The music follows wherever you are with your headphones.

The music following means that when returning to your friends you can pick up exactly where you left off, making for a smoother club experience.

It doesn’t matter if you are on a different channel to your mates

This was one of the main concerns I hear about the silent disco. Being disconnected through your friends. But if you aren’t a fan of a particular song on one of the channels, it really doesn’t matter if you switch to another one as you are all connected through enjoying the different channels.

Also, if you are on a different channel to your friends, those outside your group were more likely to be openly dancing with other people sharing the same channel creating a temporary friendship through a love for a particular song.

