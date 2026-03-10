The Tab

I owe The Sugarhouse an apology: Reasons why the silent disco is a great night out

I was so wrong, what an experience…

Emma Netscher | Guides

If you are anything like I was, you were turning your nose up when the Sugarhouse theme is announced as a silent disco. I didn’t fancy wearing heavy headphones that would disrupt my club experience.

But I was honestly so wrong, the silent disco night was an excellent experience. It gave you the opportunity to take into your own hands the music you were dancing to and also provided some perks that I didn’t even think of.

How the silent disco operated on a three channel basis, with one being for indie music, one for pop, and a final one for rap/hip hop. Each was controlled by a different DJ up on the stage.

They weren’t necessarily strict categories, but you could tell what channel people were listening to by a designated colour on their headphones. Green was pop, blue for indie, and red for rap. So if you found a song on a different channel that you know you and your friends would vibe to – a quick point to your own earphones and a simple switch on the headphone button meant you were all vibing to the same music.

With how the silent disco works out of the way, here is why I thoroughly recommend attending the next silent disco.

You have control over your own music

Not from silent disco night

A lot of people have their own music tastes, as The Lancaster Tab has covered… numerous times. The control you have over your own music is a key selling point of a silent disco.

If you didn’t like the pop song that was being played on the green channel, a quick press on the headphones meant you were instantly switched to a different channel.

Less music fatigue

It was really refreshing to be able to control what you found yourself listening to and when. It also meant I actually saved money as I didn’t find myself wanting to go to the bar for a change of scenery.

It meant that we didn’t find ourselves betting bored of the music. When Sugar eventually closed around 3am, it felt like time had flown by because it was so much fun listening to whichever channel I wanted and not getting genre fatigue.

When the lights did eventually turn on, it was clear other people felt the same as that was the most busy I had seen Sugar at closing time and people didn’t seem like they wanted to leave.

You can actually order drinks without having to shout

Game changer. I always feel for the poor bar staff when customers are leaning over having to shout their orders down their ears, it must get old fast.

With the silent disco, you could actually talk at a less-than-shouting volume. That isn’t to say the only noise when you took off your headphones was the squeak of shoes on the dance floor, people were singing along generally – and it was cool to hear the blend of different channels people were clearly enjoying.

But honestly not having to shout your order at the bar staff was a perk I hadn’t even thought of.

Where you go the music follows

This was another thing I don’t think people think of when it comes to the perks of a silent disco. You don’t have to miss out on the music when you need to go to other areas where music doesn’t normally stretch to.

Need the bathroom? The music will follow you, making the line a little less boring.

Want to go to the smoking area? The music follows wherever you are with your headphones.

The music following means that when returning to your friends you can pick up exactly where you left off, making for a smoother club experience.

It doesn’t matter if you are on a different channel to your mates

This was one of the main concerns I hear about the silent disco. Being disconnected through your friends. But if you aren’t a fan of a particular song on one of the channels, it really doesn’t matter if you switch to another one as you are all connected through enjoying the different channels.

Also, if you are on a different channel to your friends, those outside your group were more likely to be openly dancing with other people sharing the same channel creating a temporary friendship through a love for a particular song.

Emma Netscher | Guides
Latest

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

