Everybody loves Bridgerton’s new maid Hazel, but her story in the book is actually WAY darker

In Bridgerton season four, we were introduced to a new character called Hazel, a maid who becomes close friends with Sophie.

Hazel first appears while working at the Cavenders’ country house. During a party thrown by their son, Philip Cavender, he and his friends begin making unwanted advances toward her. Despite Hazel repeatedly rejecting them, they continue to push their luck until Sophie intervenes.

To stop the situation escalating, Sophie throws a drink in Cavender’s face and tells Hazel to escape, saying: “Run. Lock yourself in your room.” Hazel does exactly that.

Later in the series, Hazel begins working at Bridgerton House after Benedict convinces his mother Violet to hire her. She quickly settles in with the rest of the staff and becomes part of the household dynamic. At one point she even convinces the other servants she has the gift of premonition.

The show changed a major moment from the book

Hazel’s storyline is also part of a significant change from Julia Quinn’s novel.

In the original story, it is Sophie herself who faces unwanted advances from Philip Cavender, alongside a maid described only as “maimed”. The pair begin to accept their fate and submit, before Benedict steps in.

In the Netflix adaptation, the show shifts that moment entirely to Hazel, played by Gracie McGonigal, while Sophie defends her friend before Benedict ultimately confronts Cavender.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Jess Brownell said the change was intentional, explaining she wanted Sophie to have “confidants” and to expand the show’s downstairs storylines.

In the scene, Benedict overhears Cavender threatening Sophie after she protects Hazel. When Sophie warns him, “I shall scream if you touch me,” he responds: “Oh, we do like it when they scream.” Benedict rushes in after hearing this and punches Cavender, demanding he apologise.

Hazel is also breaking new ground for the show

Hazel is played by actor Gracie McGonigal, who has a limb difference. It marks the first time a character with a limb difference has appeared in Bridgerton. Earlier in her career, McGonigal was told she might struggle to find roles because of her disability.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “I’ve had to have a conversation with myself and realise, ‘Oh, no, so the impact of me doing things is greater than me just being happy that I’ve booked a job.'”

She described joining the cast as both “nerve-wracking” and “the best” experience.

McGonigal also said Hazel was a particularly fun character to play: “She’s witty, she’s bubbly, she’s a bit of an airhead but then also very wise.”

The show briefly acknowledges Hazel’s limb difference in a short exchange between Benedict and his mother Violet. Benedict asks whether Violet is comfortable hiring Hazel as a maid, to which Violet replies it’s not an issue as long as she can do the work.

“It was mentioned in a very small thing, genuinely blink and you’ll miss it, which was actually nice,” McGonigal said.

She added the moment felt like a subtle way for the writers to acknowledge Hazel’s disability without making it the centre of the storyline.

She also said she feels actors with disabilities are still “paving the way” for representation in the industry.

“Disability is not a dirty word,” she said. “I’m a very happy disabled person who’s thriving and doing well and acting.”

There might be a romance brewing too

Hazel also crosses paths with Footman John after starting work at the Bridgerton household.

Both attend Benedict and Sophie Bridgerton’s wedding, where Hazel serves as Sophie’s bridesmaid. During the celebration the pair share a meaningful glance, strongly hinting there could be something developing between them.

