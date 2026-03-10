The Tab

Everybody loves Bridgerton’s new maid Hazel, but her story in the book is actually WAY darker

She’s become my favourite

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

In Bridgerton season four, we were introduced to a new character called Hazel, a maid who becomes close friends with Sophie.

Netflix

Hazel first appears while working at the Cavenders’ country house. During a party thrown by their son, Philip Cavender, he and his friends begin making unwanted advances toward her. Despite Hazel repeatedly rejecting them, they continue to push their luck until Sophie intervenes.

To stop the situation escalating, Sophie throws a drink in Cavender’s face and tells Hazel to escape, saying: “Run. Lock yourself in your room.” Hazel does exactly that.

Later in the series, Hazel begins working at Bridgerton House after Benedict convinces his mother Violet to hire her. She quickly settles in with the rest of the staff and becomes part of the household dynamic. At one point she even convinces the other servants she has the gift of premonition.

The show changed a major moment from the book

Hazel’s storyline is also part of a significant change from Julia Quinn’s novel.

In the original story, it is Sophie herself who faces unwanted advances from Philip Cavender, alongside a maid described only as “maimed”. The pair begin to accept their fate and submit, before Benedict steps in.

In the Netflix adaptation, the show shifts that moment entirely to Hazel, played by Gracie McGonigal, while Sophie defends her friend before Benedict ultimately confronts Cavender.

Netflix

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Jess Brownell said the change was intentional, explaining she wanted Sophie to have “confidants” and to expand the show’s downstairs storylines.

In the scene, Benedict overhears Cavender threatening Sophie after she protects Hazel. When Sophie warns him, “I shall scream if you touch me,” he responds: “Oh, we do like it when they scream.” Benedict rushes in after hearing this and punches Cavender, demanding he apologise.

Hazel is also breaking new ground for the show

Hazel is played by actor Gracie McGonigal, who has a limb difference. It marks the first time a character with a limb difference has appeared in Bridgerton. Earlier in her career, McGonigal was told she might struggle to find roles because of her disability.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “I’ve had to have a conversation with myself and realise, ‘Oh, no, so the impact of me doing things is greater than me just being happy that I’ve booked a job.'”

She described joining the cast as both “nerve-wracking” and “the best” experience.

McGonigal also said Hazel was a particularly fun character to play: “She’s witty, she’s bubbly, she’s a bit of an airhead but then also very wise.”

The show briefly acknowledges Hazel’s limb difference in a short exchange between Benedict and his mother Violet. Benedict asks whether Violet is comfortable hiring Hazel as a maid, to which Violet replies it’s not an issue as long as she can do the work.

“It was mentioned in a very small thing, genuinely blink and you’ll miss it, which was actually nice,” McGonigal said.

She added the moment felt like a subtle way for the writers to acknowledge Hazel’s disability without making it the centre of the storyline.

Netflix

She also said she feels actors with disabilities are still “paving the way” for representation in the industry.

“Disability is not a dirty word,” she said. “I’m a very happy disabled person who’s thriving and doing well and acting.”

There might be a romance brewing too

Hazel also crosses paths with Footman John after starting work at the Bridgerton household.

Both attend Benedict and Sophie Bridgerton’s wedding, where Hazel serves as Sophie’s bridesmaid. During the celebration the pair share a meaningful glance, strongly hinting there could be something developing between them.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton lead line what's next

This sneaky line every Bridgerton lead says secretly hints at what’s coming next season

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Here’s exactly what’s going on between Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha and Michael B. Jordan

Latest

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!