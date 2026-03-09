An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

2 hours ago

Every faction of the Bridgerton fandom whines that the Netflix show didn’t include enough scenes with their favourite couple, and their relationship was done dirty. To settle the arguments, here’s an investigation into how much (or how little) screen time each of the main Bridgerton couples got in their season, and who was really short-changed. The results are pretty surprising.

4. Colin and Penelope

It’s a common complaint that Bridgerton season three was bogged down by side plots, and we didn’t spend enough time with Colin and Penelope. The maths does back this up.

Colin and Penelope spent one hour and 20 minutes together in their season. As season three was just seven hours and 53 minutes long, the main couple got 17 per cent of the available screen time.

However, Colin and Penelope had 20 minutes of romantic moments across season one and season two, plus they stuck around for season four. Altogether, we’ve seen as much of them as the other lead couples.

3. Anthony and Kate

As barely glimpsed these two in season four, it’s easy to forget we got one hour and 39 minutes of Kanthony content in season two. That’s 19 per cent of season two, which lasted for eight glorious hours and 28 wonderful minutes.

So, we didn’t see drastically less of Kate and Anthony than the couples. However, it may feel as if we did, because many of Kate and Anthony’s best moments are of them bantering and yearning in front of other characters. We didn’t see as much of them alone together. The majority of Daphne and Simon’s scenes were without other people (and without clothes).

2. Benedict and Sophie

After skimming through season four for approximately the sixth time, I can confirm Benedict and Sophie are on-screen together for one hour and 51 minutes. This feels huge, but season four has a hefty one hour and 49 minute runtime. So, 21 per cent of season four was Benophie scenes. We were truly blessed.

1. Daphne and Simon

Saphne simps often complain Netflix shortchanged them, and we never got enough of Daphne and her Duke. Although Phoebe Dynevor popped up a few times in season two, we never saw Simon again after season one. The actor Regé-Jean Page quit.

However, we did get a whole one hour and 53 minutes of Daphne and Simon together in season one. Season one was a total of eight hours and ten minutes long (including all the credits). 23 per cent of it was Daphne and Simon.

Literally, whatever way you cut it, Daphne and Simon got the most screen time. Although, if Bridgerton does make it to eight seasons, and the past lead actors don’t get fed up, other couples will probably compile more screen time and overtake them soon.

