Bridgerton author reveals the one hilarious book scene that didn’t make it into the show

Season four of Bridgerton adapted An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the series by Julia Quinn. And while the new season sticks to a lot of the book’s major moments, there’s apparently one very funny scene that never made it to the screen.

The season centres on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and showed a much more compassionate version of the character than the one in Quinn’s novel. In the book, Benedict can come across as a lot more manipulative, something the show has softened.

According to showrunner Jess Brownell, the adaptation actually came together more easily than some of the earlier seasons.

“It was really important to hit a lot of the key moments,” she told Town and Country. “Fortunately, I feel like in adapting [An Offer from a Gentleman] to screen, it’s actually a much more natural adaptation than some of the other books just because there are very clear set pieces.”

But while plenty of iconic scenes survived the transition to TV, one particularly ridiculous moment didn’t make the cut.

Speaking to Mashable, Julia Quinn was asked about a favourite scene from the book that didn’t appear in the show, and it involves Benedict attempting to dramatically control his feelings.

“One of my favorite things about An Offer from a Gentleman is that although the connection with Jane Austen and Bridgerton is alluded to, the Mr Darcy legacy is real in Bridgerton.

“You have this frankly hilarious scene [in the book] when Benedict needs to ‘control himself’ so much that he plunges himself into icy water. I wanted to ask you, what is it about Regency romance and bodies of water, what is going on here?”

Quinn explained there was actually a very practical reason behind the dramatic plunge.

“Well, you couldn’t take a cold shower! I actually remember I was writing my first book [The Duke and I], and the main character thinks, ‘I need a cold shower,’ and then all of a sudden’s like… That probably was in there for three days before I was like, wait a minute, they don’t have cold showers, what’s he gonna do?”

Honestly, it’s a shame the moment didn’t make the final cut, although we did still get to see Benedict spending time in the water, just in slightly less dramatic circumstances.

Elsewhere in the Netflix series, Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, recently revealed that one memorable storyline was filmed with multiple different characters so the cast could test out various reactions.

Speaking to Tudum, she said: “I had so much fun with the pinnacle storyline because she’s just clueless,” Dodd began.

“It’s this word that means nothing to her, and nobody’s willing to break it down and actually explain what it is that she’s after,” she continued.

She added: “I got to film with different characters and see how they responded to it. They were some of the most hilarious days on set.”

If that’s the kind of chaos happening behind the scenes, it does make you wonder what other scenes never made it into the final edit. Release it!

Featured image credit: Netflix