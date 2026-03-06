This is the sad real reason Lady Araminta prefers Rosamund to Posy in Bridgerton

4 hours ago

Throughout Bridgerton season four, Lady Araminta treats her two daughters wildly differently. She loves Rosamund, but seems to despise Posy, and the reason isn’t exactly made clear. But the Bridgerton books explain a lot more.

In the books by Julia Quinn, Araminta doesn’t like Posy because she’s the “ugly” daughter. She often refers to her weight, calling her unpleasant things like “a little fat,” “pleasantly rounded” and having a “fuller figure”.

Rosamund looks similar to Araminta in the books, with blonde hair and blue eyes, so she’s the golden child who is doted on. She’s beautiful, confident and polished, while her sister Posy is a shy, awkward and a little odd. However, it’s not all about appearance.

Araminta basically sees Rosamund as her way to get money. She’s the one who’s capable of finding a rich husband to marry and giving the family a good social status. Posy on the other hand, is useless to her mother, so she pushes her to the side.

She also feels embarrassed by Posy because she’s unrefined and not perfect. Araminta is proud of Rosemund but completely disappointed and ashamed of Posy, and she constantly bullies her for it.

It’s hard to understand why Araminta hates Posy in the Netflix show, because Rosamund and Posy look very similar, and they both look like their mother. Everyone has totally fallen in love with Posy in season four, because she’s kind, bubbly and normal in a Regency world that feels too stuffy.

Speaking about playing the “simple and kind’ character to Vogue, actress Isabella Wei said: “The way I understood her, she was actually quite funny, sweet and humorous, less so simple.

“I just felt like Posy was a character that was sort of misunderstood, so I really wanted to give her that spark to make her stand out. She’s such a loved character in the books, and I just wanted to make sure she was also very loved in the show.”

