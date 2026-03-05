The Tab

Wait a second, why didn’t Lady Araminta just let Sophie leave in Bridgerton season four?

It would have solved all her problems

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After watching Bridgerton season four, people are wondering why Lady Araminta didn’t just let Sophie leave, because it literally would have solved all her problems. Here’s a full explanation.

Sophie had her bags packed and was ready to head abroad to the Americas because she felt like that was the only way to escape her situation. She couldn’t see a way she could ever be with Benedict, and Araminta wouldn’t stop hassling her, so it was her only option in her eyes.

However, just as she was about to leave, Araminta accused her of theft and had her arrested. But hang on a minute. Araminta wanted Sophie out of her life, so why didn’t she just let her go to the Americas, and then she’d be rid of her for good?

Well, it all comes down to revenge. The show doesn’t quite get across just how evil Lady Araminta actually is, but the books tell another story. She’s one of the cruellest villains of the whole book series, deliberately ruining Sophie’s life and then having her arrested simply out of spite.

Credit: Netflix

Araminta absolutely despises Sophie, not only because she’s the illegitimate daughter she didn’t know her husband had, but also because she’s more beautiful and kind than her own daughters. Ultimately, it’s jealousy that fuels her cruelty. She’s cold and vindictive, and letting Sophie leave wouldn’t be enough for her.

“Honestly, Araminta is just evil. She’d rather keep Sophie around to torment her than actually be rid of her. That’s the point of her character,” one person wrote on social media.

Another agreed: “She wanted to punish her for what Araminta perceived as Sophie imposing herself as a burden on Araminta. This is another classic case of them deviating from the book but trying to incorporate elements that fall flat.”

Money also comes into it. Araminta is given £4,000 per year to live on, as long as she keeps Sophie in her care. If Sophie went away, she presumably wouldn’t get this money, but if she were in prison, there’s a possibility that she still would. So, it was all an evil, calculated attempt to not only make Sophie suffer, but also keep her own social status.

