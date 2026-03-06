The Tab

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

They can be so sneaky

Hebe Hancock

The Bride! has officially arrived in cinemas today, and plenty of people are already wondering whether it’s worth sitting through the credits.

The new film stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz. It takes inspiration from the classic Bride of Frankenstein, which itself was based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein.

Warner Bros

The official synopsis reads: “In 1930s Chicago, groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious brings a murdered young woman back to life to be a companion for Frankenstein’s monster. What follows is beyond anything either of them could have imagined.”

Because post-credits scenes are so common now, especially in big franchise films, people often wait through the credits just in case there’s something extra. So if you’re heading to see The Bride!, you might be wondering whether it has one too.

Does The Bride have a post-credits scene?

Yes, The Bride! does include one extra scene, but it appears midway through the credits rather than at the very end.

The scene starts around 30 seconds after the credits begin and runs for roughly 45 seconds.

After that, the rest of the credits play normally, so once you’ve watched the mid-credits moment you’re safe to leave.

There is one final detail right at the end though: When the credits finish, there’s an audio-only moment of Mary Shelley laughing.

What happens in the mid-credits scene?

Netflix

The short scene centres on Detective Wiles, played by Peter Sarsgaard. He watches as a group of women tattoo mob boss Lupino’s face, recreating the same facial marking seen on The Bride.

The camera also shows a table covered in severed tongues, strongly implying the women have also removed Lupino’s tongue. After this moment, the credits continue until the film ends.

